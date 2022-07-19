Women urged to share pregnancy, abortion experiences with Indiana legislators

A Democratic elected official originally from Portage is urging Hoosier women to tell their abortion and pregnancy stories to state legislators as soon as possible so Indiana lawmakers will understand the potential real-world impact of their upcoming policy decisions.

Ali Brown, a member of the Indianapolis City-County Council, recently said during an event in Griffith that politicians do in fact listen to their constituents, and their minds can be changed if their eyes are opened to the experiences of people they might not normally encounter in everyday life.

Brown said LGBTQ Hoosiers sharing their stories with state lawmakers in 2014 helped derail Indiana's proposed anti-gay marriage constitutional amendment. She's confident Hoosier women likewise can prevent the General Assembly from enacting a stringent abortion ban when it convenes Monday in special session.

"Abortions will not stop just because they're made illegal. They will become dangerous procedures that will lead to the deaths of women who cannot afford to travel outside of the state for a safe and legal abortion," Brown said.

Brown said the overwhelmingly male and overwhelmingly Republican membership of the Indiana House and Senate generally have little personal experience with the risks of pregnancy and the need for access to abortion.

"Pregnancy is difficult, it's complicated and it's one of the hardest things that a woman may do," Brown said. "Politicians are wading into an issue they are not smart enough to understand outside of their Washington talking points."

For example, Brown noted 98.8% of the 8,414 Indiana abortions last year were completed prior to 14 weeks of gestation. Also, she said state records show 63% of Indiana women who had an abortion last year previously gave birth to one more children.

"Republicans are violating women's right to privacy if they ban abortions. What happens between my doctor and me is my business; it's no one else's. The only politician in that office should be me," said Brown, a first-term council member representing Indianapolis' northeast corner.

GOP legislative leaders so far have been mum on what abortion restrictions they plan to consider enacting during the special session set to begin one month and one day after the U.S. Supreme Court repealed the constitutional right to abortion established by its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

The Indiana Republican Party platform adopted at last month's state convention declares the party believes an unborn child "has a fundamental right to life which cannot be infringed."

However, the most recent, publicly available polling on the subject — the 2019 Hoosier Survey conducted by Ball State University — found just 17% of Indiana adults favor a total abortion ban.

Among the few Republicans to publicly comment on potential abortion legislation, state Sen. Kyle Walker, R-Indianapolis, said he favors allowing women to decide on their own whether to abort a pregnancy in the first trimester, or roughly prior to 15 weeks gestation.

"I have given this a significant amount of thought and I've listened to women and parents of all ages about their views on the issue. Their stories, some heartbreaking, have helped shape my position," Walker said.

Brown said she's discovered in her formerly Republican-dominated council district that many Republican women, and Hoosier women in general, support abortion rights "because we never know whether it's going to be us or somebody we care about."

That fact was driven home during Brown's pregnancy five years ago when she was forced to undergo an emergency Caesarean section without medication or sedation after doctors broke her water to induce labor on account of her high blood pressure.

"What we didn't know was the placenta attached to my uterus that was keeping my son alive was only being held up by the water that was in my body. So once that left me, the placenta ripped off the uterus, I lost consciousness and starting losing blood, and they lost the heartbeat on my son," Brown said.

"They started to cut me open, and that was the most incredible pain I ever felt in my whole life until I heard the doctor say, 'He's blue and not breathing.'"

Brown said she was put under anesthesia soon after and when she awoke four hours later she was certain her son was dead because that was the last thing she remembered.

"I was screaming and I was sad and my husband could not convince me, no matter how many pictures he showed me, that he was alive and in the neonatal intensive care unit," Brown said. "As hard it was for me, my husband was left standing in the hallway hearing me scream and then hearing silence. They had to revive me while my insides were still outside. Luckily, they were able to bring me back and save my son."

"Afterwards, talking with my doctors, they told me I had placental abruption. It's not something they could plan for or they knew about, but if I were to get pregnant again there's a good chance I would lose my life."

As a result, Brown said, even though she would love to give her son a sibling, if she ever gets pregnant again she will go wherever she needs to go to terminate the pregnancy — "because my child deserves the best mom he can have, and that's a mom who is alive."

Brown acknowledged she's privileged to have that option. She said if abortion access is eliminated in Indiana, most Hoosier women will not have the money, or the time, or the access to child care needed to travel to another state to obtain a safe, legal abortion.

"I want to ask the Republicans in this state if they're really willing to force a woman to go through a pregnancy with a rapist's child? Are they willing to force a girl to go through a pregnancy after being raped by a family member? And are they really willing to tell me, and thousand of other women in this state for whom pregnancy is a death sentence for us, to just go off and die?" Brown asked.

"Because that's what they're saying. Republican politicians, especially the men, need to pay attention and need to be careful on how they answer those questions. Abortion is not a Democratic or Republican issue. It is women's issue, and it affects all of us," she said.

How to contact Indiana legislators Lawmakers can be reached at the Statehouse in several ways: Mail — Lawmaker's name, chamber, 200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204 Telephone — Republican state representatives: 800-382-9841; Democratic state representatives: 800-382-9842; All state senators: 800-382-9467 Email — Find the lawmakers representing you at iga.in.gov/legislative/2022/legislators. Click the "Send Email" link on the lawmaker's page to send a message. The General Assembly website, listing pending legislation and other information, is at iga.in.gov.