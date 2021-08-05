Work at old Trinity Lutheran Church progressing, officials say

During a Wednesday Crown Point Board of Works meeting, Assistant City Attorney Alex Kutanovski said a lot of the church's exterior has been cleaned up.

Kutanovski said it is his understanding that "tens-of-tons" of metal have been removed from inside of the church, with scrappers still working to remove metal.

"They're waiting on the confirmation from the structural engineer on his inspection date," Kutanovski said. "They got to get it all cleaned out in the interior before he can get inside."

No timeline concerning

Paige Donaldson, who lives adjacent to the church and has spoken up against a lack of timeline for the project, repeated her concerns to the board Wednesday.

"As far as the status report that was provided today, it's something I think I would call a classic oxymoron. We're waiting on a confirmation date for the engineering inspection, but we're not yet ready to schedule it because the building's not yet cleaned out," Donaldson said.

"That's not a status report. That's the same thing that was said at the last meeting."