Work at old Trinity Lutheran Church progressing, officials say

CROWN POINT — Clearing out and cleaning up the old Trinity Lutheran Church is a work in progress.
And those close to the project can't definitively say when the building will be clear for a structural engineer to assess if the old church, built in 1886, is structurally sound.
"I really couldn't give you a timeline on it because at this point, we're waiting on the laborers that are working in the building, and I don't know what their schedule is," Zack Bryan, a board member of the 1886 Church Foundation Corp., the nonprofit that owns and is aiming to restore the church, told The Times Wednesday.
Bryan, who also is an at-large councilman, said a lot of work completed at the church thus far has been contained to the building's exterior.
Once the inside is cleared out, Bryan said a structural engineer will be able to assess the integrity of the structure. He noted an engineer, a roofer and "numerous other tradespeople," have previously looked at the building.
The foundation acquired the property at 400 E. North St. in October 2019, according to the Lake County assessor's office. Bryan said then the foundation initially hoped the cleanup would take six months.
During a Wednesday Crown Point Board of Works meeting, Assistant City Attorney Alex Kutanovski said a lot of the church's exterior has been cleaned up.
Kutanovski said it is his understanding that "tens-of-tons" of metal have been removed from inside of the church, with scrappers still working to remove metal.
"They're waiting on the confirmation from the structural engineer on his inspection date," Kutanovski said. "They got to get it all cleaned out in the interior before he can get inside."
No timeline concerning
Paige Donaldson, who lives adjacent to the church and has spoken up against a lack of timeline for the project, repeated her concerns to the board Wednesday.
"As far as the status report that was provided today, it's something I think I would call a classic oxymoron. We're waiting on a confirmation date for the engineering inspection, but we're not yet ready to schedule it because the building's not yet cleaned out," Donaldson said.
"That's not a status report. That's the same thing that was said at the last meeting."
Donaldson then referenced a June 25, 2021, property inspection report completed by the city's building inspector, Brad Wentz, which shows the building in violation of various city and state ordinances.
"The building is likely to partially or completely collapse. There were two different violations cited in that report pertaining to that specific language," Donaldson said. "... The city is violating its own municipal ordinance."
The church, previously owned by Steve Greer, caught fire in October 2018. It was just one property once owned by Greer left in disrepair following a fire.
Earlier this year, a 19th-century home at 812 E. Monitor St., owned by Greer, caught fire, leading the city to deem the residence unsafe and promising to raze the structure if Greer didn't take action on his own.
Demolition of the building was set to begin July 20, but an issue with contractor scheduling and utility services being disconnected delayed the project. Kutanovski said the work is now set to begin Monday.
ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week
The most-read stories during the past week.
A 42-year-old man was shot and killed outside a dry cleaners during an attempted vehicle theft Thursday night, a city official said.
A deputy prosecutor said the state was able to file charges in the case because of "excellent police work" by Detective Sgt. Antwan Jakes and the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit.
“It shows this community coming together and that Whiting is one big family.”
Dawn Greene denies any implication of criminal malfeasance, calling the school district's claims of misused stipends "false, malicious and defamatory."
Portillo's and Olive Garden may be eyeing new locations, while LongHorn Steakhouse ready to start construction in Schererville
LongHorn Steakhouse is ready to start construction near the new Chick-fil-A restaurant that's opening soon in Schererville, but Olive Garden and Portillo's may be eyeing new sites, town manager Robert Volkmann said.
A Hammond-based trucking firm is eyeing to relocate its operations to Gary, and residents are concerned about what the relocation could mean for those who live near the proposed development.
Two Illinois men are pleading guilty to robbing banks in Hammond and Homewood, Illinois.
Blake Pieroni swam the second leg of the 400-meter freestyle relay in 47.58, touching the wall first in the gold-medal race.
Starting Monday, Washington Park will have a full complement of 14 lifeguards. The city is establishing relationships with local groups to recruit lifeguards for future summers.
A county officer said he was parked in the area of 330 W. U.S. 30 at 3:45 a.m. Friday when he clocked Beason's car at nearly twice the speed limit.
Police were told two men were at the bar during the early morning hours of Friday when another man, who later sprayed them with Mace, was kicked out.
Hobart police and the Northwest Regional SWAT team arrived at a Hobart home around 5:15 a.m. Monday to execute a search warrant, police said.
"Critical race theory is not a topic that we feel belongs in a K-12 classroom," Superintendent Todd Terrill said.
“It was definitely a unique experience,” said Todd Hepworth, who grew up in the Valparaiso area.
The Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA is eyeing a multi-million expansion, with one phase set to be complete in the late fall.
Further review of the case, including additional documentation, led prosecutors to conclude the state could not prove all four counts against the defendant, court records state.
Munster, Crown Point, Highland and other Region communities ranked among the best places to retire in Indiana, a new study found.
A city spokesman said one officer is hospitalized in "very serious" condition after being dragged by a vehicle for more than a block and into a Dolton bike shop.
Kelli Kniola is charged with four counts of child molesting, two counts of child exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography, all felonies, a court document states.
Sakura, a sushi and hibachi restaurant, is set to move into the location, which owner Guan Yu said he hopes to open by October.
VALPARAISO — Last Thursday’s water main break was the biggest in Valparaiso’s history, the city’s utilities director told the City Council. Ab…
A Crown Point man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening, police said.
The circumstances of the vehicle theft and the man's motives are under investigation.
A 55-year-old man wanted on multiple warrants, including charges of murder and attempted murder, has been identified as the person shot and killed by members of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force in Calumet City Tuesday afternoon.
The company had promised to move its headquarters to the Genesis Convention Center and to build a manufacturing plant. No construction work has been done, and the city is suing for breach of contract.
A Whiting police officer, who was working a security detail for Pierogi Fest, saw several people fighting about 1 a.m. Sunday in an alley in the 1200 block of 119th Avenue, according to court records.
A federal grand jury has indicted Elizabeth Harris on a felony count alleging she defrauded the Social Security Administration out of $192,659.
A total of 1,248 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, the highest daily case count since April 29 and a whopping 853% increase compared to the 131 cases tallied in Indiana one month ago.
A dispute between two of the city's top elected officials went public on Wednesday as Clerk Nyota Figgs and Mayor Thaddeus Jones traded allegations.
A historic mansion that once belonged to industrialist and banker A. Murray Turner has gone on the market in Hammond.