VALPARAISO — The project to reconstruct Academy Street should begin sometime late this summer or early fall.
The Board of Works recently opened bids from six companies for the project.
Engineering Director Adam McAlpine said the area already received a new water line. This project will not only pave the street from Park Avenue to Academy Street's dead end, but will also rebuild the sanitary and storm water sewer systems; install new curbs and gutters and install new driveway approaches. Sidewalks will be install where they were disturbed.
Bids, with their base prices, were received from: Walsh & Kelly of Griffith for $451,583; Dyer Construction of Dyer for $565,969; G.E. Marshall of Valparaiso for $469,983; Woodruff and Sons of Michigan City for $487,800; Rieth-Riley of Gary for $499,678 and Gariup Construction of Gary for $449,800.
The project is being funded through the city's public works department along with funds from the city utility's stormwater and sanitary sewer funds.
The board took the bids under advisement for review and will likely award a contract at its July 27 meeting.