Advocates for deploying speed enforcement cameras in Indiana highway work zones will have to make their case to the 2020 General Assembly without the extra support that typically accompanies a policy endorsement by a Statehouse study committee.
On Wednesday, the Legislature's Interim Study Committee on Roads and Transportation declined to include a recommendation for speed camera enforcement in its final report to the Indiana House and Senate.
There was little discussion about the decision to omit speed cameras from the report. The committee clearly was divided on the issue earlier this month when leaders of Indiana Constructors Inc., a statewide construction trade group, told the panel that speed cameras would improve road safety.
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, who led multiple unsuccessful efforts in prior years to legalize work zone speed cameras in Indiana, said following the committee hearing that the issue is "politically complicated" due to public opposition to the devices.
"The problem is the accident rate is going up in work zones, and the rear-end collisions are going up and up and up," Soliday said.
State records show work zone collisions increased to 6,370 in 2017, the most recent year with data available, compared to 2,878 collisions in 2013.
At the same time, the overwhelming majority of work zone deaths and injuries were suffered by adults and children traveling in cars and trucks through construction zones, instead of harming the people working on Indiana's highways, according to state records.
Soliday said based on that data he's confident some legislators will file speed camera proposals when the General Assembly convenes its 10-week session in early January.
"The question is whether they'll get a hearing," Soliday said.
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, said he's going to do all he can to make sure his proposal gets a hearing, since he said many motorists fail to notice, or fail to heed, the orange signs alerting drivers to the enhanced penalties for speeding in work zones.
"It is a far greater deterrent to be told that a photo will be taken of their license plate if they are found to be speeding and they will be ticketed as a result," Moseley said.
Under his plan, which failed to advance out of committee as House Bill 1412 during the 2019 legislative session, speeding motorists snapped by construction zone cameras could be fined between $300 and $1,000 for each offense.
"The number of road construction projects will only be growing in the years to come, and that raises the potential for more accidents and more injuries and more fatalities. We need to start working on changes in policy now," Moseley said. "The point of this legislation is to provide more safety in these work zones for drivers and workers on the construction site."
Past efforts to authorize Indiana work zone speed cameras faltered at the Statehouse due to bipartisan concerns about motorist privacy, the perception of limited safety benefits and the suspicion that speed cameras just would be a cash grab by the state.