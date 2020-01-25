Workshop aims to link Valpo neighborhood group, homeowner associations

VALPARAISO — Newly appointed city Redevelopment Director Brandon Dickinson will be among the featured speakers at a neighborhood workshop Feb. 4.

The session is at 7:30 p.m. in the Welter Room at Forest Park Golf Course.

Dickinson and Patrick Lyp, formerly the city’s economic development director and now the city attorney, will talk about economic development projects underway in the city and answer questions from the audience.

“We look forward to sharing updates on city services and celebrating stories of success from our neighborhoods,” Maggie Clifton, the city’s community engagement director, said.

Neighborhood groups and homeowners associations along with newly forming groups are encouraged to send representatives to the workshop. To guarantee appropriate materials and space for participants, please RSVP in advance by visiting the Community Engagement page on the city’s website, valpo.us, or contacting Clifton at mclifton@valpo.us, 219-462-1161.

“We host these workshops in response to he growing interest in networking we’re seeing in Valparaiso,” Clifton said. “The city has placed a real priority on neighborhoods, and this is one way we can connect and share information.”