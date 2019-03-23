CROWN POINT — Erma Mucci has voted in every single primary and general election for the past 82 years.
To put that unblemished record in historical perspective, when the 105-year-old Crown Point resident cast her first presidential vote for Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1936, America was still in the throes of the Great Depression, the attack on Pearl Harbor was five years away, and the American flag had only 48 stars.
Over the ensuing eight decades, Mucci never lost her sense of civic responsibility. The daughter of Italian immigrants, she knew the simple act of casting a ballot, taken for granted today, was beyond the reach of so many.
“My parents came from Italy, where they were not allowed to vote,” she told The Times. “When they came here, it was freedom for them. No one told them what to do.”
That spirit of independence was passed to Mucci, who moved with her late husband, Arthur Secundo Mucci, and their three children to Gary in the 1950s. In an age when women weren’t expected to be active in public life outside the home, Erma Mucci blazed her own trail as a local leader, her daughter Barbara Gardner remembered.
“My mother was always very civic-minded,” Gardner said, recalling Mucci's years of working as a poll judge and census taker in Lake County.
David Mucci, Erma’s son and caretaker, described his mother as an “emancipated” woman with a knack for helping others with their problems.
“She was always a leader,” he said. “A lot of times when I’ve been discouraged, she says, ‘You never know what the future will bring.’”
Most incredibly, he said, his mother never became apathetic about electoral politics, an all-too-common response to today’s hyper-partisanship and social media sniping. Asked why, after all these years, she still thought it was important to go to the polls, Mucci didn’t mince words.
“This is a privilege we have in this country. If you don’t take advantage of it, then you’re not a good citizen,” she said. “You have to vote for what you believe in.”
Earlier this year, she came to the attention of state Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, who met her after David inquired about having Indiana lawmakers recognize her as a centenarian. Beck was so impressed by Mucci’s civic passion that she encouraged Lake County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wieser to arrange for her to be honored at a county elections board meeting.
On Tuesday, the board passed a resolution honoring Mucci’s “unmatched” record of voting among county residents. Flanked by beaming family and board members, she accepted a plaque recognizing “her indomitable spirit in the singular exercise of the right to vote for the candidate of her choice; and in demonstrating the importance and significance of the right of each and every citizen to cast his or her vote.”
Mucci said was “amazed” to find herself the center of attention just for voting.
“I never expected anything,” she said. “What I did, I did because I love this country. I want everyone to be fair and get along together.”