Yet another library system closes doors in COVID-19 pandemic response

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Public Library is the latest in the Region to close its doors to the public in response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

Library Director Fonda Owens said all library locations are closed through April 6, at which time the decision will be re-evaluated.

"We're closing to protect the health of our library customers, our staff and our community," she said. "As a public service, we believe we have an obligation to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and slow its progress."

The library will continue offering online resources, such as eBooks, audiobooks, music, movies and magazines, Owens said.

"Take an online course, read the news or dig into a database," she said. "We will be creating online programs/classes and virtual events. We will be offering curbside delivery services. Stay tuned for more details on things to come."

There will be no overdue fines on checked-out materials while the library is closed.

Updates will be available on social media and at the library website at laportelibrary.org.