Young, Mrvan lead successful effort to expand federal investment in semiconductors, technology

A top legislative priority for U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and Northwest Indiana Congressman Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, is headed to the president's desk to be signed into law.

The CHIPS-Plus Act seeks to make American manufacturing more competitive with China by incentivizing the production of semiconductors in the United States, funding university and private sector research into advanced technologies, and establishing 20 regional "tech hubs" to support job creation and economic development in places, like Indiana, that are not currently leading technology centers.

"This bill is about securing our country, giving our people the tools to flourish and ensuring America continues its global research role," Young said. "Simply put, this bill will make America stronger, safer and more prosperous."

"It's been a long journey to get to this point, but history will show that by passing this CHIPS-Plus bill, we are confronting the challenges of today and building a prosperous and secure tomorrow for all Americans," he added.

Mrvan, who presided over the House as acting speaker during most of the debate on the measure, said Northwest Indiana's "incredible" manufacturing, steel and industrial workforce stands to benefit from the legislation, which he said takes "historic action to shorten supply chains, increase the production of American-made semiconductors and protect our national security."

"Today is a good day for Northwest Indiana, and the state of Indiana," Mrvan said. "This bipartisan legislation is an investment in research and technology and STEM. It enhances global competitiveness, it makes us less reliant upon other countries for chips and semiconductors, it invests in the America worker and in ingenuity. It allows for our auto workers to complete production without stoppages, it allows for continuity for our steel industry and steelworkers, and for productivity."

Indeed, Indiana is poised to immediately benefit once Democratic President Joe Biden officially enacts House Bill 4346 in the days ahead.

SkyWater, a major supplier of semiconductors to the Department of Defense, last week announced plans to construct a $1.8 billion, 600,000-square-foot semiconductor research and development production facility that will employ 750 Hoosiers in West Lafayette, as part of a partnership with Purdue University.

"This endeavor to bolster our chip fabrication facilities will rely on funding from the CHIPS Act. Federal investment will enable SkyWater to more quickly expand our efforts to address the need for strategic reshoring of semiconductor manufacturing," said Thomas Sonderman, SkyWater president and CEO.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said he views CHIPS-Plus as "once-in-a-generation legislation that invests in American technology to keep our country safe from any and all of our adversaries."

"If the U.S. wants to be a leader in 21st century industries, semiconductors must be our first objective," Holcomb said. "(Skywater's) ability to make an investment of this magnitude is reliant upon the passage of CHIPS Plus and federal investment to boost this critical industry sector. This exact legislation also invests in research at our great universities, workforce programs and tech-hubs tailor-made for our state."

To that point, Mrvan is optimistic the Region's numerous higher education institutions, advanced manufacturing facilities and convenient location will prompt the U.S. Department of Commerce to designate Northwest Indiana as one of the 20 tech hubs created by the legislation that will see a total of $10 billion in federal investment between 2023 and 2027.

The Democratic-controlled House voted 243-187 Thursday to give final approval to the measure, formerly known as the Endless Frontier Act and the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act.

Among Hoosier congressmen, it was supported only by Mrvan; U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, D-Indianapolis; U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, R-Jeffersonville; and U.S. Rep. Jim Baird, R-Greencastle, whose 4th District, which includes Newton and Jasper counties, will be home to the SkyWater facility.

Five of the seven Republicans representing Indiana in the House, including U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, whose district includes part of LaPorte County, voted against the proposal, despite the state's senior senator, a Republican, spearheading the initiative.

The legislation was approved Wednesday by a 64-33 margin in the Democratic-controlled Senate. Opponents, including U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., described the federal spending as excessive and complained the measure will do little to improve America's competitive standing versus China.

"This bill fails to meaningfully hold China accountable, is packed with unrelated junk, and will spend hundreds of billions we don’t have — adding to the national debt which is our biggest threat to competing with China in the long run," Braun said.