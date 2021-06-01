Zoning board denies variance for Crown Point recovery home

CROWN POINT — The fate of a recovery home in the 1700 block of East 106th Place in the Waterside Crossing subdivision remains unknown.

In a 5-minute special meeting Tuesday, the Crown Point Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously agreed to send an unfavorable recommendation to the City Council for a variance to operate a group home.

“Based on Mr. (Mark) Crandley's testimony, and his letter submitted to the board that this was a variance for a group home. Now, he doesn't want a group home. The neighbors don't want a group home. And I'm certainly not in favor of it, I make a motion to deny,” Board Member John Marshall said.

The matter had previously been deferred twice.

Following the meeting, Waterside Crossing residents called the decision “great news,” and said they are looking forward to Monday’s council meeting.

"That's everybody's concern. If they do vote them in, how are they going to be regulated? And with all their lying that they did, how could you trust them to play by the rules?" said Dan Bajda, a retired Lake County Sheriff’s Department officer who lives next door to the home.