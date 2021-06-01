Zoning board denies variance for Crown Point recovery home

CROWN POINT — The fate of a recovery home in the 1700 block of East 106th Place in the Waterside Crossing subdivision remains unknown.
In a 5-minute special meeting Tuesday, the Crown Point Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously agreed to send an unfavorable recommendation to the City Council for a variance to operate a group home.
“Based on Mr. (Mark) Crandley's testimony, and his letter submitted to the board that this was a variance for a group home. Now, he doesn't want a group home. The neighbors don't want a group home. And I'm certainly not in favor of it, I make a motion to deny,” Board Member John Marshall said.
The matter had previously been deferred twice.
Following the meeting, Waterside Crossing residents called the decision “great news,” and said they are looking forward to Monday’s council meeting.
"That's everybody's concern. If they do vote them in, how are they going to be regulated? And with all their lying that they did, how could you trust them to play by the rules?" said Dan Bajda, a retired Lake County Sheriff’s Department officer who lives next door to the home.
While the variance received an unfavorable recommendation, the board and petitioner were at odds over what the actual request was for.
Despite the board's agenda stating the request at hand was a variance to operate a group home, Mark Crandley, Indianapolis-based attorney for petitioners Pinnacle Treatment Centers and CapGrow Holdings, LLC, previously said that wasn't the case.
Crandley reaffirmed Tuesday the request was for a variance from development standards to allow more than five unrelated individuals to occupy the single-family residence, which neighbors said began operating as a recovery home last year.
Pinnacle Treatment Centers is not affiliated with Crown Point-based Pinnacle Hospital.
Both Crandley and Tom Delegatto, executive director of Recovery Works, a Pinnacle treatment facility in Merrillville, have said previously the residence is not a group home, but rather a four-bedroom recovery home that houses up to eight men and women who are recovering from substance abuse disorder.
Delegatto was not present at Tuesday’s meeting, and Crandley declined to comment on the board’s unfavorable recommendation due to pending litigation in federal court.
The council is set to consider the variance at its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at Crown Point City Hall.