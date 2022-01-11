GPS to track Porter County road crews

VALPARAISO – GPS data will be used to track work for the Porter County Highway Department soon.
The county Board of Commissioners signed a $2,450 contract with ESRI on Tuesday that includes a tracking and mapping feature for work done and materials used by the count’s road crews.
The aim is to boost efficiency and accountability, GIS Director Chuck Miller said. The department will be able to run analyses to look for reported issues throughout the county.
“So basically you’re creating data,” Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said.
That data will allow easy access to information about when a culvert was added, a road was paved and other information. Crews currently uses a log book to enter this information, but it will be easier to search online, Highway Superintendent Rich Sexton said.
“It lets us include pictures and things like that,” which will also be useful when assessing sites for future work.
The Department of Development and Stormwater Management does this already, Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, pointed out.
A second phase of this project will allow public access to the information, Miller said.
The Highway Department will use GPS devices on trucks in the future to create a map. The public will then be able to track snowplows and other trucks.
The aim is to increase efficiency internally and also provide transparency for the public to see what’s going on in their county,” Sexton said.
In other business, the commissioners hired United Consulting to inspect the county’s 132 bridges. Bridges have to be inspected every other year. Bridges in poor condition must be inspected annually.
New this year, the county will begin inspecting bridges less than 20 feet long.
Robert Thompson, the county’s director of planning and development, said the list of bridges rated poor is down to 10, from 18 to 20 when he got involved, so the county is making progress in upgrading bridges.
The commissioners also approved a $230,550 contract for design of the County Road 1000 South bridge over Reeves Ditch.
“Reeves Ditch is the big, big ditch down south that connects to the Kankakee River,” Good said. Water from LaPorte County also flows into that ditch, Thompson added.
The bridge had closed because of deterioration, but it reopened recently with a 12-ton limit, Thompson said. The existing bridge is typically for that area, with a span of about 40 feet, but the new one will be longer, about 65 to 70 feet, to move the abutments from the water’s edge, Thompson said.