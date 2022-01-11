GPS to track Porter County road crews

The Highway Department will use GPS devices on trucks in the future to create a map. The public will then be able to track snowplows and other trucks.

The aim is to increase efficiency internally and also provide transparency for the public to see what’s going on in their county,” Sexton said.

In other business, the commissioners hired United Consulting to inspect the county’s 132 bridges. Bridges have to be inspected every other year. Bridges in poor condition must be inspected annually.

New this year, the county will begin inspecting bridges less than 20 feet long.

Robert Thompson, the county’s director of planning and development, said the list of bridges rated poor is down to 10, from 18 to 20 when he got involved, so the county is making progress in upgrading bridges.

The commissioners also approved a $230,550 contract for design of the County Road 1000 South bridge over Reeves Ditch.

“Reeves Ditch is the big, big ditch down south that connects to the Kankakee River,” Good said. Water from LaPorte County also flows into that ditch, Thompson added.