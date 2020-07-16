Grand Tots Day Center receives $30,000 grant

The grant from Early Learning Indiana and the Come Back Stronger Fund will help pay for these additional supplies and staffing needs. Through this grant, Grand Tots will be able to add 10 additional seats to its program for children ages three to five years old.

“The pandemic has shone a light on the critical role early care and education providers play in our society,” said Maureen Weber, Early Learning Indiana President and CEO.

“Families need quality child care in order to go back to work, and children need safe and engaging environments to grow and learn. We’re grateful to Grand Tot’s commitment to providing high-quality child care, and we’re excited to see what they and the other 154 providers do with their Come Back Stronger Fund grants.”

Early Learning Indiana awarded a total of $2,341,000 to 155 providers in this first round of grant awards. Grand Tots was required to submit a narrative on how it would use the grant funds and serve children from vulnerable populations, as well as meet the following criteria:

• Be a licensed and registered center, ministry or family child care home provider in Indiana in good standing;