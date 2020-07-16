Grand Tots Day Center receives $30,000 grant

CEDAR LAKE — Early Learning Indiana has awarded a $30,000 grant to Grand Tots Intergenerational Day Center (Grand Tots) in Cedar Lake.
It is part of the $15 million Come Back Stronger Fund, supported by Lilly Endowment, to reinforce Indiana’s supply of high-quality early learning opportunities, especially for the state’s most vulnerable children.
Grand Tots will use the grant funds to support safety-related expenses and challenges as it continues to serve families in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are honored to have received a grant from the Come Back Stronger Fund,” said Grand Tots Executive Director Cheryl Reynolds.
“Throughout this pandemic, Grand Tots has been committed to staying open in order to serve the children and families who need us most. Our top priority is to continue providing high-quality child care in a safe and educational environment. This grant award is an integral piece in helping our organization, and our community, come back stronger from COVID-19.”
In order to comply with social distancing and safety protocols, Grand Tots is investing in additional cleaning supplies and equipment, personal protective equipment for staff and individualized food service supplies to limit large group interactions. The center is also altering staffing to comply with state-recommended preventative measures, such as checking temperatures upon entry and limiting class sizes.
The grant from Early Learning Indiana and the Come Back Stronger Fund will help pay for these additional supplies and staffing needs. Through this grant, Grand Tots will be able to add 10 additional seats to its program for children ages three to five years old.
“The pandemic has shone a light on the critical role early care and education providers play in our society,” said Maureen Weber, Early Learning Indiana President and CEO.
“Families need quality child care in order to go back to work, and children need safe and engaging environments to grow and learn. We’re grateful to Grand Tot’s commitment to providing high-quality child care, and we’re excited to see what they and the other 154 providers do with their Come Back Stronger Fund grants.”
Early Learning Indiana awarded a total of $2,341,000 to 155 providers in this first round of grant awards. Grand Tots was required to submit a narrative on how it would use the grant funds and serve children from vulnerable populations, as well as meet the following criteria:
• Be a licensed and registered center, ministry or family child care home provider in Indiana in good standing;
• Be an approved CCDF or On My Way Pre-K provider or a provider that otherwise serves children from vulnerable family populations, defined as households at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level;
• Operate as a Paths to QUALITY Level 3 or 4, or as a Paths to QUALITY Level 2 with a demonstrated commitment to achieving a higher level of program quality;
• Serve children ages 0-5.
Early child care organizations can still apply for a Come Back Stronger Fund grant at www.earlylearningin.org/comebackstronger.
Grand Tots, Inc. is a nonprofit, 501(c)3, organization founded in 1994 to provide high-quality early childhood education and day care services, as well as before and after school care for working families in the Hanover Community School district. As an intergenerational day center, Grand Tots offers additional programs including: English Language Acquisition classes, a summer camp, and senior care services. Grand Tots’ main campus is located in the former Holy Name School.
