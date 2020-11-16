Grandson of Paula Cooper murder victim and anti-death penalty advocate dies

According to Journey of Hope, Pelke fought for the right to visit Cooper in prison and corresponded with her over the years. He was devastated when Cooper died by suicide in 2015 shortly after being released on parole.

"There would be no Journey of Hope without Paula Cooper," Pelke said at the time.

Pelke told his and Cooper's story thousands of times in more than 40 states and 15 counties through Journey of Hope, and continued doing so this year notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, Pelke traveled to Washington, D.C. to attend the 27th annual Fast and Vigil to Abolish the Death Penalty at the U.S. Supreme Court, a four-day event at which he's never missed a single day since co-founding it in 1994.

Pelke also protested at six of the seven lethal injections carried out this year in Terre Haute after Republican President Donald Trump ended the informal moratorium on federal executions.

During the seventh, Pelke was protesting at Congress and the Department of Justice.

Sister Helen Prejean, a New Orleans-based nun and nationally known anti-death penalty advocate, said following Pelke's death he was "an anchor" of the abolish movement.