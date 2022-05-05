Grant applications available for June cycle

The Crown Point Community Foundation is accepting grant applications online.

Grants from the CPCF’s Unrestricted Funds will be made to nonprofit organizations and community projects which serve the South Lake County area.

Fields of interest which will be considered for funding include Animal-Related, Arts and Culture, Community Improvement, Economic Development, Education, Environmental, Food/Nutrition/Agriculture, Health and Human Services, Housing and Shelter, Public Safety, Recreation, Religion Related, and Youth Development.

“The Crown Point Community Foundation is interested in funding projects that will improve the quality of life for citizens in the South Lake County area,” said Mary Nielsen, President of the CPCF.

Eligible organizations may apply for grants on the CPCF online grant platform. Grant applications will be accepted through June 1, 2022. To apply for a grant visit: cpcfgrants.communityforce.com.

The Crown Point Community Foundation (CPCF) awards grants from the unrestricted community funds held in the CPCF Unrestricted Fund three times a year. The three application cycles are Feb. 1, June 1 and Sept. 1.

Only one grant application per organization or agency will be eligible within a 12-month period. The CPCF Grant Committee reviews all applications.

