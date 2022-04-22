Grant offers 'hope, promise' to students Region, Mrvan says

University of Saint Francis student Pershana Ramsey of Portage checks on the simulated patient with U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, and University of Saint Francis president Rev. Dr. Eric Albert Zimmer during a tour of the facility Friday morning.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
University of St. Francis student Pershana Webb, right, of Portage, with Nathaniel Kemp, of Hebron, and Phillip Branoski, of Crown Point, talk with U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Highland, about the experience the simulations give them during a tour at University of Saint Francis in Crown Point Friday morning. The school received $225,000 through Community Project Funding for lab upgrades.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Professor Kathi Webb runs the simulation room during a tour of the facility at University of Saint Francis in Crown Point.
CROWN POINT — An institution that trains health care professionals received a financial shot in the arm Friday from the federal government.
U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, presented a $225,000 check to the University of Saint Francis Crown Point for equipment and other needs at the growing campus.
“USF Crown Point continues to grow and respond to the needs of Northwest Indiana, both in terms of developing citizens and developing health care in this area of Indiana,” the Rev. Dr. Eric Albert Zimmer, university president, said.
“We’re very grateful for Rep. Mrvan having shepherded all this hard work to help us receive this grant. We’re expanding our facility and outreach to the community and all these things show a bright, bright future not just for USF Crown Point, but for this part of our great state.”
The funding will support the acquisition of equipment and other student needs for the USF Crown Point site. USF Crown Point expanded in size and scope for the 2021-22 academic year, adding several new degree programs. The grant will support efforts to expand the pool of medical professionals to serve Northwest Indiana's growing health needs.
“This is a check with dollar amount, but, more importantly, it gives hope and promise to students and to our health care providers,” Mrvan said. “It says to the community we are here to produce a result so we can help people who want to be in the workforce and make a difference by helping people facing their most vulnerable times.”
The grant is the result of a Community Project Funding request that was included in the final version of fiscal year 2022 appropriations legislation. On March 9, 2022, the House approved the appropriations package, and on March 10, 2022, the Senate approved the legislation, including Mrvan’s requests, by a vote of 68-31.
The grant dollars were part of $45 million in federal funding for Northwest Indiana projects.
A liberal arts university whose studies are all in health care programming, USF Crown Point is a regional site of the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne. It is a private institution sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Mishawaka.
The local campus has 160 students, most of them pursuing associate degrees in nursing. The school opened in 2006 at Franciscan Health Crown Point, then moved into its own building in 2011. That facility was expanded in 2021.
Current course offerings include nursing, radiologic technology, diagnostic medical sonography, certified nurse aide, medical lab technician, and phlebotomy.
The local site has already used technology to make learning real for students. Dr. Marsha King, dean of USF Crown Point, noted, “Our students learning by doing and honing their skills … not just being in a classroom. This wonderful gift will help our students learn to take care of patients.”
Assisted by staff and students, Mrvan toured the campus building, including simulation labs.
Philip Branoski, a first-year nursing student from Crown Point, is the third member of his family to attend. With two sisters earning nursing degrees before him, Branoski said, “This campus was close to home, and the atmosphere is very welcoming. The curriculum here is well-endowed. The nursing staff is very accommodating to students, and there is equity for students.”
Pershana Ramsey, who is in her final semester of nursing, plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree. She demonstrated the simulation lab, where students can treat computer-controlled mechanical patients.
“It gives you a different perspective. It’s hands-on,” Ramsey said of the lab. “You’re never going to forget this.”
