Grant to Key Club will provide plastic mats for homeless

More than 400 Key Clubs located within 150 miles of the Earlham campus were invited to submit project proposals. A program of Key Club International based in Indianapolis, Key Clubs are student-led organizations that encourage leadership through serving others.

Earlham is a private liberal arts college in Richmond, Indiana.

As stated in the local Key Club grant application: “While traveling to Chicago, a person sees tent cities along the streets and expressways, as well as homeless people on the streets asking for help. After having worked with so many of them and talking to them about their circumstances, students have realized that they are real people living in horrible conditions, just trying to survive.”

The grant funds building supplies for three looms and necessities for 100 people. People are currently donating plastic bags to the Hobart group.

Hobart had earlier produced two such plastic mats. With the grant, Puente said, the Key Club wants to produce 25 mats for distribution around Christmas.

Making each mat takes about 10-12 hours, Puente said. Each mat measures 6.5 feet long and 3 feet wide. One mat requires 500 bags.