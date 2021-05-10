Grant to Key Club will provide plastic mats for homeless

HOBART — Things could literally be looming large for the Hobart High School Key Club. The service organization learned recently it will receive a $1,000 grant from Earlham College.
The money will go toward a loom project in which students repurpose store plastic bags into sleeping mats for the homeless.
Earlham announced in February it would award scholarships and grants to support community service projects across the Midwest as part of a new competition for high school Key Club organizations. The Hobart club learned in mid-April that its grant application was successful.
“I’m excited,” said Hobart Key Club President Elijah Puente. “I’m looking forward to the distribution in Chicago. It’s very educational and humbling.”
The project replicates a program started in Lafayette and developed by the Hobart club six years ago. The project, Hearts for the Homeless, was designed to help the homeless in the Chicago area.
During the four-year project, Key Clubbers delivered care packages to more than 500 homeless people. These supplies included blankets, hats, gloves, toiletries and nonperishable food items.
The service project stalled, only to be picked up by Puente. As lieutenant governor for Indiana’s 150 Key Clubs, he learned about the Lafayette plarn (plastic yarn) project.
More than 400 Key Clubs located within 150 miles of the Earlham campus were invited to submit project proposals. A program of Key Club International based in Indianapolis, Key Clubs are student-led organizations that encourage leadership through serving others.
Earlham is a private liberal arts college in Richmond, Indiana.
As stated in the local Key Club grant application: “While traveling to Chicago, a person sees tent cities along the streets and expressways, as well as homeless people on the streets asking for help. After having worked with so many of them and talking to them about their circumstances, students have realized that they are real people living in horrible conditions, just trying to survive.”
The grant funds building supplies for three looms and necessities for 100 people. People are currently donating plastic bags to the Hobart group.
Hobart had earlier produced two such plastic mats. With the grant, Puente said, the Key Club wants to produce 25 mats for distribution around Christmas.
Making each mat takes about 10-12 hours, Puente said. Each mat measures 6.5 feet long and 3 feet wide. One mat requires 500 bags.
The HHS Key Club has received other grants, including support from the Hobart Educational Foundation and Hobart Kiwanis.
Past Key Club service projects have benefited Sojourner Truth House in Gary, Hobart’s Early Learning Center at George Earle Elementary School, Hobart Food Pantry and Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
Key Club Adviser Heidi Polizotto, whose daughter Elena started the loom project six years ago, said, “I’m really excited that we’ll be able to recycle and repurpose all those plastic bags. It will be very rewarding to see the finished mats.”