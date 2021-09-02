Grave marker reunited with family after being discovered in front yard of Crown Point home

She was buried in the now-razed Crown Point Mausoleum on April 13, 1925, just four days after giving birth and eight days after her 22nd birthday.

While her remains were relocated in October 1944 to Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, her crypt marker from the mausoleum remained in the city.

'An enigma'

How Eberhardt's grave marker ended up in the front yard of a Crown Point home less than a mile from the city's Historic Maplewood Cemetery, where it was originally placed 96 years ago, is a mystery.

Eberhardt, too, is a mystery to those she left behind.

"We don't know anything about our father's family. When his mother died, he was raised by his grandmother," Bedwell said. "There was no association, that we know of, with her family, because my mother never talked about anybody in her family, nor did my great grandmother. So she's kind of an enigma to all of us."

After Carden reached out to Hawes, she was able to pick up Eberhardt's name panel. She, Bedwell and their brother, Kevin, were able to place the grave marker, which was broken up into nine pieces, at its final resting place earlier this month. The stone was made whole on a piece of marble, Carden added.