An independent study found Great Lakes shipping generated $36 billion in economic activity last year.

The "Economic Impacts of Maritime Shipping in the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region" study found that shipping to ports including the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor and the Port of Chicago supports 240,000 jobs and $18 billion in wages.

"Every day and in every part of the country, Americans count on goods that move along the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway. More than 147,000 jobs in America are supported by commerce on the Seaway, and through the Biden-Harris administration’s infrastructure investments, we’re strengthening these critical supply chains and supporting jobs in communities across America," U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

The study found ships move 135.7 million tons of raw materials and finished goods on the Great Lakes. Many are international vessels known as salties that pass through the St. Lawrence Seaway into the Great Lakes, bringing goods from all over the world to the heartland.

“The Great Lakes St Lawrence Seaway System is a crucial part of our supply chains, moving goods to and from Canada and to our international partners," Canada Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said. "This study underscores the significance of the Seaway System for Canadians, and for our U.S. neighbors. Our government’s top priority is supporting our supply chains, including in our marine sector, from the launch of a Canadian Green Shipping Corridors Framework to the creation of a Supply Chain Office, and we will continue to work with industry, including the Chamber of Marine Commerce, to build an economy that works for everyone.”

The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp., The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp., The American Great Lakes Ports Association, The Chamber of Marine Commerce, The Lake Carriers’ Association and The Shipping Federation of Canada commissioned the study. Martin Associates, which has done 1,500 economic and planning studies across the world, compiled the wide-ranging report.

“This report bears out what we’ve long known — that the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System is crucial to the U.S. economy. Not only is marine transportation the single most fuel-efficient and cost-effective way to haul goods from one place to another, but it also supports hundreds of thousands of essential jobs and generates billions of dollars in economic activity," said Adam Tindall-Schlicht, administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp.

The study found Great Lakes shipping generated $6.3 billion in state and federal taxes.

“Marine shipping on the Great Lakes/St Lawrence Seaway System supports jobs and provides major benefits to communities across Canada and the United States. Every year this Green Shipping Corridor supports the safe and sustainable passage of vessels shipping the goods that drive the North American economy like grain, cement, ore, construction materials and steel products. This Martin report confirms the strategic importance of the binational St. Lawrence Seaway as an essential link in the supply chain at the heart of trade and commerce," said Terence Bowles, president and CEO of the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp.