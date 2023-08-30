Great Lakes shipping held steady through the end of July.

An estimated 15.7 million tons of cargo passed through the St. Lawrence Seaway to the Great Lakes, according to the Chamber of Marine Commerce.

Iron ore shipments have risen by 351,000 tons to more than 3 million tons so far this year. Coal shipments have risen by 248,000 tons to more than 1 million tons.

Cement cargoes have risen by 80,000 tons to 900,000 tons so far this year, according to the Chamber of Marine Commerce. Stone shipments have risen by 69,000 tons, or about 90%, to 146,000 tons through the end of July.

The Port of Duluth-Superior recently handled the most iron ore in a single month since May 1993.

“It’s definitely been a good first half for many of the bulk cargoes that move through our port, led of course by our king cargo, iron ore,” said Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. “We’re seeing the effects of steady manufacturing and construction activity throughout the Great Lakes region, which helps drives demand, and also an increase in exported iron ore, which was up more than 26% over last year’s pace through July.”

The port that supplies iron ore to Northwest Indiana's steel mills is building a new 56,000-square-foot dockside warehouse at the Clure Public Marine Terminal. It will increase Duluth Cargo Connect’s total warehousing capacity over 500,000 square feet.

“The exciting developments taking place at ports like Duluth and the statistics shown in the independent Martin economy study are all evidence of why marine shipping remains the strongest, most significant, and most sustainable link in the North American supply chain,” said Bruce Burrows, president and CEO of the Chamber of Marine Commerce. “The current mix of visionary research and development activity and service expansion by CMC members, coupled with unprecedented engagement and support by federal, provincial, and state governments, is setting the stage for a stronger and greener supply chain that will benefit business and consumers for generations to come.”

Great Lakes shipping is estimated to generate $36 billion in economic activity and support more than 240,000 jobs.