Steel production declined by 8,000 tons in the Great Lakes region last week, the fourth straight weekly decrease, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 568,000 tons of metal in the week that ended May 27, down from 576,000 tons the previous week.

Steel mills remained well below 80% capacity, a key threshold for financial success for the steel sector. After years of record profitability, the industry has been dealing with falling prices, increased economic uncertainty and rising import levels after tariffs were rolled back in favor of quota systems with some trading partners. The United Steelworkers union and Cleveland-Cliffs have been pursuing new trade protections for the first time in years after a collapse in the tin market that led to the idling of tin mills, including in Gary.

Overall, domestic steel mills made 1.737 million tons of steel last week, up 0.5% from 1.728 million tons the previous week and down 1.9% compared to 1.771 million tons the same time a year prior.

Nationally, steel production in 2023 totals 35.35 million tons, a 3.9% decrease from the 36.77 million tons manufactured through the same period last year.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 75.1% through Saturday, down from 80.5% at the same point in 2022, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization was 77.2% last week, down from 81.1% a year earlier and up from 76.8% the week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, which encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 744,000 tons last week, up from 728,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Volume in the rest of the Midwest rose to 223,000 tons, up from 212,000 tons the week prior.