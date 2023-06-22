Steel production ticked up by 4,000 tons in the Great Lakes region last week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 564,000 tons of metal in the week that ended June 17, up from 560,000 tons the previous week.

Steel mills remained below 80% capacity, but have been inching back toward the key threshold for financial success for the steel sector.

After years of record profitability, the industry saw imports grab 24% of the market share last year as prices fell back down from all-time highs. Steel prices have since been on the mend as automotive orders have picked back up but some say the manufacturing industry has been in a recession with the Institute for Supply Management reporting it has contracted every month since November.

Overall, domestic steel mills made 1.743 million tons of steel last week, up 0.2% from 1.739 million tons the previous week and up 0.3% compared to 1.738 million tons the same time a year prior.

Nationally, steel production in 2023 totals 40.72 million tons, a 3% decrease from the 4 million tons manufactured through the same period last year.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 75.7% through Saturday, down from 80.3% at the same point in 2022, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization was 77.5% last week, down from 79.6% a year earlier and up from 77.3% the week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, which encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 760,000 tons last week, down from 766,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Volume in the rest of the Midwest rose to 214,000 tons, up from 211,000 tons the week prior.