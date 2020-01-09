Greater Hammond Community Services needs volunteers, food pantry donations

Greater Hammond Community Services, a long-running nonprofit that helps feed the needy and keep the heat on in the bitterly cold winter months, needs volunteers and food pantry donations.
"The need is great all year long," Executive Director Tim Cottingham said.
The nonprofit at 824 Hoffman St. serves those in need in Hammond, Highland, Griffith, Munster, Whiting, Merrillville, Hobart and Lake Station. It needs donations of canned and nonperishable foods, as well as personal items like toothpaste, toothbrushes, female napkins, diapers, soap and shampoo.
"We don't have much refrigeration so we don't need frozen goods," Cottingham said. "But we always need to replenish our pantry. Cash donations or food, we welcome either one."
Greater Hammond Community Services board member Tom Markovich said the nonprofit has deals with local supermarkets to get canned goods at wholesale prices, but still needs help to aid the community.
"People can use help during the holidays," he said. "They're down on their luck, had a fire or are short on their rent."
The nonprofit is especially busy this time of year when it administers a utility assistance program from November to May for those who struggle with their heating bills, helping hundreds keep the power on. It also offers eviction prevention funds to keep people in their homes and out of homeless shelters.
"We try to keep them from being evicted or to get them in emergency shelters," Cottingham said.
Another popular service at the charity is meal vouchers so seniors 60 years old or older can enjoy a free meal at select restaurants in Hammond and Highland. The idea is to ensure they're getting proper nutrition and given an opportunity to socialize.
"There's no means test for the vouchers," he said. "More and more seniors have been learning about it through word of mouth."
The nonprofit works to "ease the pain of poverty in our community" at a time when the needy rely more and more on local donations because of cutbacks in state and federal funds.
"People come here for all kinds of services," Cottingham said. "We're a pillar in the community. We've been here 21 years. We keep the community stable so that people can function. People can help by donating food or volunteering in the food pantry."
For more information, call 219-932-4800 or visit www.greaterhammond.com.