Greater Portage Chamber hosts golf outing June 18

PORTAGE — The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce hosts its 38th annual Spring Swing Golf Outing on June 18 at Robbinhurst Golf Course, 24383 E. 875 N. Valparaiso.

The chamber outing, sponsored by Porter Regional Hospital, is open to Portage Chamber members as well as the public.

It's an opportunity to entertain customers, business associates and individuals while enjoying a day of golf. There'll be raffles, games and prizes for everyone.

The schedule:

Continental breakfast 9 a.m.

Shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Lunch on the turn

Awards and dinner, provided by Clancy's Public House, is at 3 p.m.

Early registration ends June 4. The fee is $120/person or $450 for a foursome.

The cost includes green fees, golf carts, practice balls on the driving range, continental breakfast, lunch, three drink tickets and dinner.

Prices include 1st, 2nd, 3rd place teams in each flight, closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt.

A hole in one wins a new car, sponsored by Castle Subaru

There are several ways in order to showcase a business at this outing. Hole sponsorships are still available for $100. Interested participants can go to the Portage Chamber Website at www.portageinchamber.com to register or e-mail info@portageinchamber.com or call 219-762-3300.

