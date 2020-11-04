Greek cathedral hosts fall food fest, with changes due to pandemic

MERRILLVILLE — The SS. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral's Fall Food Fest will be a little different this year, but it will feature many of the same flavors.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and it will continue from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church, 8000 Madison St. in Merrillville.

Unlike past years, the event will be done by ordering over the phone and picking up meals by drive-thru.

“It's something different for us,” said Lake County Auditor John Petalas, of SS. Constantine and Helen.

Customers can call (219) 796-0105 to place orders throughout the event, and the church is taking orders in advance of the festival.

“We're getting them already,” Petalas said.

He said the Fall Food Fest will feature many favorites including barbecued lamb, shish kabob dinners, Greek-style chicken and lemon rice soup. A fish dinner will be available only on Friday.

Cheese and spinach strudels also can be purchased throughout the Food Fest, and a variety of baked goods will be available.

“We're going to have a lot of pastries,” Petalas said.