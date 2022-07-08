Greek Fest brings back the good food, drive-thru style

MERRILLVILLE — Greek Fest is back this weekend. As with last year’s festival, the three-day festival features a drive-thru format.

Still, the lack of Greek music, dancing and carnival rides did not deter the patrons waiting in their vehicles for ethnic meals and pastries.

“I got a little it of everything,” said Jamie Barnett, of Merrillville. “I miss the other stuff in the festival, but they’re continuing this and we’ve been coming for years.”

Dr. Nick Roumpakis, of Schererville, was ordering pastries, strudel and fish dinners. He planned on returning later this weekend for more food for visiting guests.

“It’s great take-out and for a good cause,” Roumpakis said. “It’s authentic, fresh and homemade. We’ve been coming to this for 50 years.”

Opening Friday on the church grounds at 8000 Madison St., the 52nd annual Greek Fest at Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral runs 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Citing concerns over COVID-19 and the rising costs of food and other festival-related materials, church officials opted for drive-thru, as in 2021.

According to festival chairman Bill Logothetis, of Crown Point, organizers succeeding in raising $50,000 for food and other supplies to offset costs.

The food selection includes lamb, shish kebabs, pastitsis (Greek lasagna), rice, beans, and appetizers such as spanakopita or tiropita. The bakery features koulouria, baklava, loukoumades (doughnut holes dipped in honey), apple or cherry strudels, nut rolls and sweet bread.

Coming off a successful drive-thru in 2021, Logothetis said the festival format was similar to Portillo’s, with customers driving up, seeing the menu, and then placing their order. That order went inside to the church hall, where volunteers prepared meals and other volunteers carried orders outside to customers at the parking lot exit.

“It’s very fast, very efficient,” Logothetis said. “People don’t have to get out of their cars and there’s no crowds to deal with.”

Even without rides or entertainment, a drive-thru takes plenty of resources. Logothetis estimated this year’s fest would go through 900 pounds of lamb, 3,200 shish kebabs, 40 trays and 630 orders of pastitsis, 650 chicken dinners, 150 gallons of green beans, 120 of each type of strudel and nut roll, 250 pastry platters, and 3,500 dinner rolls.

Continuing something usually done in cooler weather, the cathedral was planning to serve 700 bowls of lemon rice soup.

“That’s a lot of soup for the summer,” Logothetis said.

The chairman also pointed to hundreds of pounds of flour, sugar, and butter used in bakery goods.

“It’s all made out of the church by our grandmas and yiayias (Greek for grandmothers),” Logothetis said. “Our food is authentic. We’re Greeks. We love to dance and cook.”

The festival includes a raffle with $15,000 in prizes, including $7,500 first prize. JoAnn Massow, parish council president, said the festival goal is $100,000, all going to church expenses.

In 2020, when the pandemic hit, the Greek cathedral moved the festival to November. The following year, the church held its fest in July and November, Logothetis said, and it plans to do the same this year.

Sandy Berlanga, of Merrillville, had ordered “a little of everything.” She said, “I love the food. It’s delicious and wonderful.”

Erica Mousley-Sekple, of Merrillville, has ordered spanokapita. “We come every year. We love everything,” she said. “This (outdoor) system is brilliant. Less stress.”

Nick Kavadias, of Schererville, worked outdoors, cooking shish kebabs, 120 at a time.

“I’ve been doing this for 32 years,” Kavadias said. “It’s fun, outdoors, and you’re away from the hectic pace indoors.”