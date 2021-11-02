Green Drinks meeting to cover 'how to grow a green movement'

Anyone concerned about the environment can learn how to make a difference in his or her community at a Northwest Indiana Green Drinks meeting this week.

Northwest Indiana Green Drinks will stage a presentation on "How to Grow a Green Movement: Creating a Sustainability Commission" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. It's bring your own beer and food as the meeting will take place on Zoom and Facebook Live.

Save the Dunes and the Michigan City Sustainability Commission hosts the Northwest Indiana Green Drinks meetings on the first Thursday of the month with the help of 219 Green Connect. They used to take place in local watering holes but have gone online only since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

This month's guest hosts include 95.1 FM/AM 1420 WIMS, Solar United Neighbors Indiana, Carbon Neutral Indiana and Soul Power.