East Chicago native and Merrillville High School graduate Gregg Popovich touted his roots in the Region while he was being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Association Hall of Fame.

The former Merrillville Pirate, whose mother and step-father worked at Inland Steel in East Chicago, went on to attain incredible success as the head coach and president of the San Antonio Spurs, winning the NBA title five times and earning the NBA Coach of the Year title three times.

He guided stars like David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobli to a dynasty. His teams reached the playoffs a record-tying 22 consecutive times.

Popovich described the Hall of Fame honor as unimaginable in his induction speech.

"It's not something you think about as you're growing up. It's unimaginable," he said during the speech. "As I look around and meet my colleagues with whom I share this dais tonight, it's a pretty crazy feeling to be included in that. When I look out here, I'm looking at all these faces that are legends. It's a long way from growing up in Sunnyside in East Chicago and going under Cline Avenue to Franklin Grade School, where I shot my first basket."

It proved to be a momentous shot.

"We all remember where we fell in love with this game," he said. "For me, it was there with that asphalt ground and that moon-shaped backboard – I guess that ages me."

He can't recall if it was a net or iron mesh.

"It went in and it was done. I was seduced," he said. "Dribbling downtown East Chicago and going to the Catherine House to play ball or go to the Gary Indiana Armory to practice for Biddy Basketball with Doc James."

As a kid, Popovich shot hoops all across the Region.

"All those days and nights at 39th and Broadway in Gary and at the Griffith parks. Those are the things that came back to me as I was thinking about standing here," he said. "It made me ask a question: what the hell am I doing here? How could this happen?"

Popovich, who played basketball for the U.S. Air Force Academy and coached Ponoma College, identified himself as a "Division III guy."

"I'd like to thank Coach (Jim) Vermillion who'd open the gym for me in Merrillville, Indiana when I'd come back on leave from the academy so I could stay in shape," he said. "He wasn't a basketball coach. He was a baseball coach, my chemistry and physics teacher. He had faith in me, made me believe I could play a little bit."

Popovich, whose No. 21 jersey was retired by Merrillville, said he was tasked with the job in the NBA or creating an environment in which players could have some success.

"We got some good players. You've got to do something," he said. "I'll give myself some credit. I did. You know what I did? I was there. I watched it all. I saw it and I have pictures to prove that I was there while they won championships. And you can't take that away from me."

The players deserve credit, Popovich said.

"All those Os and Xs. Everybody knows the Os and Xs. It's not brain science," he said. "When's the last time you had a new pick-and-roll play? It's all the same damn stuff. Jerry Sloan ran the same play 77 times in a row."

He said coaching was more about relationships with the players.

"Sometimes the best thing we can do as coaches is just let them play," he said. "My final message is just the wins and losses are all crap. The highs and lows are all crap. That's all illusory. What matters is seeing these guys and their kids, those relationships with your assistant coaches and everybody else you're with, your colleagues, your friends. That's what you take with you as you move along. All those wins and losses fade away. Those relationships stick with you forever. That's where the self-esteem and the self-satisfaction comes. We live in challenging times. I won't get into but they require we get along with each other better than we do now."