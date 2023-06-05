MERRILLVILLE — Taxes can be a complex subject, so town officials have arranged for an expert to inform residents about this significant topic.

Former Sen. Michael Griffin, D-Highland, will lead the Town Tax Talk at 6:30 p.m. June 14 at the Mike Anderson Chevrolet Event Center in the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway.

The TED Talk-style event will include a presentation from Griffin, a former Highland Clerk-Treasurer and a highly regarded expert in his field throughout Indiana. It will be followed by a question-and-answer session that will feature a supporting panel to field any specific questions from the audience.

TED Talks are short presentations about well-formed ideas. TED stands for Technology, Entertainment and Design, which were the original subjects in which TED Talks focused.

Understanding taxes is essential for residents, and Griffin said he applauds Merrillville leaders for arranging the Tax Talk.

“It is important for your public servants to equip you to understand the single most important policy decision that the Town Council makes annually: passage and adoption of Merrillville’s budget,” Griffin said. “Understanding how it’s built, how the town pays for the services that the people of Merrillville receive is essential to helping make your elected and appointed officials accountable."

Griffin has more than 35 years of service in federal, state, and local government. The majority of that time was devoted to local public finance as he was elected to eight terms as Highland’s Clerk-Treasurer.

In that position, Griffin was the responsible fiscal officer for an operating budget that exceeded $18 million. He also managed payroll for 113 full-time and 150-200 part-time municipal employees.

Griffin has passed on his knowledge as an Adjunct University Instructor at Indiana University Northwest.

At IUN, he has regularly taught an undergraduate course on Urban Policy and Local Government and teaches the graduate course on Public Finance and Budgeting, a core course in the Master of Public Affairs program.

Town Council President Rick Bella said Griffin was a clear choice to handle the Town Tax Talk.

“Michael offers a wealth of knowledge in municipal taxes and finance with many decades of experience,” Bella said. “He is highly regarded throughout the state of Indiana and has taught this subject to many over the years.”

The Town Tax Talk will be the first in a series of “Talks” that Merrillville will host to educate and inform residents about various topics. Information about future Talks will be posted on Merrillville’s website (merrillville.in.gov) and on the town’s Facebook page.