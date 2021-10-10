Griffith approves 2022 budget

GRIFFITH – The Town Council has approved the town's operating budget for the coming new year.

The vote was unanimous.

This 2022 fiscal year budget includes a 2% raise for employees, according to Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.

He added the town should see a "significant reduction" in the township portion of the property tax for 2021.

"There are a lot of components contributing to our overall bills," he said.

The picture will become clearer after the Department of Local Government Finance reviews the town's proposed budget," Ryfa noted.

Part of the equation is Griffith's upcoming exit from Calumet Township to join North Township on Jan. 1.

"We will not know the true effects until early 2022 after the DLGF reviews our budget and issues the form 1782 that establishes our 2022 budget that puts Griffith into North Township," Ryfa said.

The proposed $17 million budget includes a proposed tax levy of $11.4 million.

The adopted tax rate is being advertised at $1.84 per $100 of assessed valuation.