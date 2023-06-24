GRIFFITH — After a massive sewage rate hike from Hammond, the Griffith Town Council has approved a major boost in the bills of Griffith consumers.

The approval came after a public hearing on Tuesday that yielded no questions or comments from the floor.

The city handles the sewage from Griffith and several other local communities.

The total annual billing from Hammond in 2021 was $798,941, said Brooke Chaille, senior accountant for the Reedy Financial Group.

But after the recent billing increase, the annual bill will be around $1.9 million, she noted.

"The increase from 2021 to 2023 in Hammond billings is projected to be 140% higher," added Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd. "It's a $1.2 million increase in our billings from Hammond."

This translates into a 94.48% rate increase to Griffith customers, he said.

The hike will be done in two stages, beginning with the August billings, which actually covers the July usage, Ryfa said.

After the rate hike is fully implemented, the average residential bill for 4,000 gallons will be $41.33, Chaille said.

Ryfa noted the town has absorbed previous sewage hikes until this latest one.

He also said Griffith sewage bills can fluctuate based on rainfall and its subsequent infiltration into the sewage lines.

Over the past few years, the amount of infiltration has greatly decreased after the town took measures to reduce it as much as possible, Ryfa said.

Ryfa said the town has done everything possible to keep the consumer rate hike as low as possible.

"Highland, Griffith, and other users of the Hammond Sanitary District, all received similar rate increases. And unfortunately, we all had to pass these increases on to our citizens."

