Griffith Central Park vandal caught

Griffith police identified and tracked down a vandal who destroyed several engraved commemorative plaques at park benches in Central Park.
Police caught the 14-year-old boy and recommended charges to juvenile division of the Lake County prosecutor’s office.
A Griffith resident walking their dog discovered the damage to the park on Broad Street on the morning of Sept. 26. Someone had torn off $58 plaques recognizing private citizens and organizations who had donated to the park.
Griffith police reviewed security footage at the park and recognized the 14-year-old boy, who "was known to officers due to other recent incidents."
The suspect was arrested during an alleged shoplifting incident at a 7-11 store at 845 N. Broad St. on Oct. 4, the department said in a news release.
Police said the boy was questioned with a legal guardian present and "admitted that he had caused the damage ... because he 'wanted to be wild.'"
Police notified the boy's caseworker about the vandalism and other recent delinquent acts.
"Park visitors are reminded that all Griffith parks are monitored and recorded as well as patrolled by both uniformed and plain clothes officers," police said in the release. "Griffith parks are a treasured resource of the town and the police department will continue to be vigilant in their patrols to ensure the safety of those utilizing them, and dedicated to the enforcement of park violations."