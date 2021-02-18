Griffith exploring possibility of purchasing airport

GRIFFITH — The Griffith-Merrillville Airport approached the town two years ago about buying the facility — and the final answer is coming in for a landing.

On Tuesday, the Town Council voted unanimously to create an airport board to work under its wing.

"The Town Council will be forming the Aviation Advisory Committee," said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.

He said it will include qualified Griffith residents and those interested should apply as soon as possible. Applications can be submitted at Town Hall or via email to hrrecruiting@griffith.in.gov.

The committee's formation does not automatically mean the town will make the purchase.

Ryfa has said the council does not believe government should own private enterprises, but that it must give proper consideration to the offer.

He said the council has consulted with aviation attorneys and financial consultants who deal with aviation. Draft reports have been presented to the council, he added.

The data must be studied to determine the economic impact that airport ownership would have on the town, including the taxpayers.