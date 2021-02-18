Griffith exploring possibility of purchasing airport

GRIFFITH — The Griffith-Merrillville Airport approached the town two years ago about buying the facility — and the final answer is coming in for a landing.
On Tuesday, the Town Council voted unanimously to create an airport board to work under its wing.
"The Town Council will be forming the Aviation Advisory Committee," said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.
He said it will include qualified Griffith residents and those interested should apply as soon as possible. Applications can be submitted at Town Hall or via email to hrrecruiting@griffith.in.gov.
The committee's formation does not automatically mean the town will make the purchase.
Ryfa has said the council does not believe government should own private enterprises, but that it must give proper consideration to the offer.
He said the council has consulted with aviation attorneys and financial consultants who deal with aviation. Draft reports have been presented to the council, he added.
The data must be studied to determine the economic impact that airport ownership would have on the town, including the taxpayers.
This includes the economic impact of about $55 million to the surrounding community, 60 full- or part-time employees, ownership of over 70 aircraft, 135 acres of land and 145,000 square feet of airport buildings.
In 2018, Griffith Aviation Vice President Craig Anderson and founder and President Paul Goldsmith told the council that the federal government no longer gives FAA improvement and maintenance grants to private airports.
"The push from the FAA is for all privately owned airports to become municipally owned and it appears they are forcing the issue by cutting funding to the Griffith Airport," Ryfa said at that time.
He added that town ownership would help the future operations and growth of the airport, which has been in business for over 52 years.
Long known as one of the busiest general aviation airports in Indiana, it boasts over 60,000 takeoffs and landings per year.
It is also designated as a "reliever" for Chicago Midway International Airport.
If the town decides to buy the facility, it could take up to 12 months for reviews and approvals from the state and the FAA.
"The FAA will provide up to 90% — and various state funds up to 5% — of the total purchase price," Ryfa said Wednesday. "That price will have to be negotiated."