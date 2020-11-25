Griffith eyes sidewalk replacement

GRIFFITH — The Town Council discussed a study last week that shows that 75 of the 91 miles of sidewalk in the town need a block-by-block replacement.
The sidewalks have been prioritized based on their current conditions, Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, said.
An engineering construction estimate says a replacement program would cost about $20 million.
"The Town Council is exploring several funding options and we will present various alternatives that would include issuing bonds," Ryfa said.
He noted that Griffith is in excellent financial condition, even with the full effect of the property tax caps taking place.
Having lowered the corporation tax rate in five of the last six years, Griffith has an excellent credit rating in the case of bonds being used to pay for the new pavement, Ryfa said.
He said a repayment on a new $20 million bond would cost between $1.2 million and $1.5 million per year.
"On a bright note, when the town of Griffith leaves Calumet Township on Jan. 1, 2022, there will be a collective savings of about $1.5 million per year," Ryfa said.
He also stressed that the council's intention is not to reach into the taxpayers' pockets and grab the cash.
"(But) we have an obligation to maintain our town and infrastructure," Ryfa said, noting that most of the sidewalks are over 50 years old and that the money spent would give a 40-50 year investment for each property in town.
Ryfa also pointed out that virtually every road and alley in town was repaved a few years ago.
"Our property values have been increasing dramatically since the road and alley work was completed," he said, noting that this is one of several other factors contributing to the increasing values.
"We will work with our engineers and financial advisors and present several options to our residents and ask them to choose what path they prefer moving forward," Ryfa said. "And, more importantly, how they want us to spend their money."
