Griffith Fire Department marks 100 years

GRIFFITH — The newly formed Griffith Fire Department had 27 volunteers in its ranks when it was founded in 1920.

"A bucket brigade with hand-drawn soda and acid extinguishers, and hand-drawn horse carts, were used to fight fires," said Roy Schoon, who has served as the town's fire chief since 2012.

The department bought its first fire engine, a 1921 REO Speed Wagon, in 1923.

It has come a long way since then — more than a century — and honors that milestone with a celebration Sunday in Central Park.

It's from noon to 2 p.m. at Central Park, 600 N. Broad St. and kicks off with a firetruck parade rolling from the Central Fire Station to the park.

The public can check out the fire engines, enjoy games, visit a photo booth, eat food and watch the firefighters do demonstrations.

At the event's conclusion, current and former firefighters will be photographed.

The department, which was created on Aug. 6, 1920, is actually 101 years old, but the celebration was delayed after the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year.

By 1958, the department had three fire engines and one ambulance that were housed at the police/fire station on Broad Street.