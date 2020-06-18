Griffith green lights all town festivities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRIFFITH — Griffith might be the place to go this summer as the Town Council plans to hold all of the town's summer and fall festivities.

Stage five of Gov. Eric Holcomb's Back on Track Indiana plan is expected to be effective in Lake County on July 4, Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, said Tuesday.

"We released the schedule of events in accordance with the anticipated update to the executive orders issued by Governor Holcomb," Ryfa said. "We have heard from many residents, musicians and vendors who all said they are ready to open things up."

All of the events will be led by Griffith Events Director Michelle Velez.

"We take great pride in holding well organized, professional events and will certainly be able to adapt to any requirements that will ensure the safety of our workers, patrons, musicians and vendors," Ryfa said.

The Griffith Central Market will make its return on July 3 and run every Friday through Sept. 18.

"The town will kick things off with an Independence Day parade at (noon) on July 4 and will also hold a special Griffith Central Market on the same day," Ryfa noted, adding that there also may be a fireworks show in Central Park.