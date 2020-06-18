Griffith green lights all town festivities

GRIFFITH — Griffith might be the place to go this summer as the Town Council plans to hold all of the town's summer and fall festivities.
Stage five of Gov. Eric Holcomb's Back on Track Indiana plan is expected to be effective in Lake County on July 4, Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, said Tuesday.
"We released the schedule of events in accordance with the anticipated update to the executive orders issued by Governor Holcomb," Ryfa said. "We have heard from many residents, musicians and vendors who all said they are ready to open things up."
All of the events will be led by Griffith Events Director Michelle Velez.
"We take great pride in holding well organized, professional events and will certainly be able to adapt to any requirements that will ensure the safety of our workers, patrons, musicians and vendors," Ryfa said.
The Griffith Central Market will make its return on July 3 and run every Friday through Sept. 18.
"The town will kick things off with an Independence Day parade at (noon) on July 4 and will also hold a special Griffith Central Market on the same day," Ryfa noted, adding that there also may be a fireworks show in Central Park.
Ryfa said parties interested in joining the parade, including marching bands, can e-mail Velez for an application at michelle.velez@griffith.in.gov.
In other festivities, the Broad Street Blues and BBQ Festival will unfold July 24-26; the Rock N Rail Music and Street Festival will stretch from Sept. 3-6; Rockopelli Music Fest will happen on Sept. 12; and Octoberfest will run Oct. 2-4.
"The town is excited to be able to put on the events that are so widely enjoyed," Ryfa said at a Tuesday Town Council meeting.
In other business, the council presented a certificate of recognition to the Griffith First Christian Church for its 100th anniversary, which takes place on June 28.
