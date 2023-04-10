GRIFFITH — With property tax bills on the rise, the Town Council is urging residents, especially senior citizens, to claim all deductions they are entitled to.

"As the tax bills are arriving in the mailboxes, we wanted to immediately address some concerns we have heard from our residents," said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.

A major factor driving the bills upward is an increase in assessed value.

"State law requires that all properties be assessed at what is considered the fair-market value," Ryfa said Tuesday at a council meeting.

To arrive at this, communities are given a general reassessment about every five years in which properties are examined more thoroughly, Ryfa said, adding that a process called "trending" is used in the intervening years.

Last year, the town was given a general reassessment, and those valuations were used to calculate the property taxes payable in 2023.

He suggested that property owners look at Table 3 on their tax bills to see a comparison of rates for 2022 and 2023.

"The town portion of the tax bill saw a rate reduction from about $1.25 to 97 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. With the big increase in market value of homes, it was just a matter of time before the assessments caught up with the property values."

In this light, Ryfa said, homeowners should ensure that they are taking all of the allowable property tax deductions.

A big deduction to check on is the Senior Property Tax Deduction for homeowners 65 and older.

"I spoke with Lake County Treasurer John Petalas today and he stressed the importance of anyone eligible for the 65-and-over deduction to go to the county and file for it," Ryfa said. "It's a very large deduction now."

Along with that age requirement, the assessed valuation must be less than $240,000 and annual income cannot exceed $30,000 for single homeowners or $40,000 for joint ownership.

Ryfa added that a bill under consideration by the Indiana General Assembly that, if ultimately passed, would raise the annual income limit for the senior deduction.

The bill would give "more of our citizens an opportunity to save significant dollars on their property taxes," he said.

Griffith's housing market has exploded, with more than 1,100 homes sold in the past five years — meaning that 1 in 5 has had a new homeowner.

Ryfa said the property tax conversation will continue at the next council meeting April 18, when the board hopes to have more information.