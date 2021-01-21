Griffith makes recycling compromise with Republic Services

GRIFFITH — The monthly refuse bills are being slightly "recycled" after the Town Council compromised with Republic Services over its recycling collections.
"We are very pleased to announce that we have come to an agreement with Republic Services," Town Councilman Tony Hobson, R-5th, said Tuesday.
The two sides had been at odds for over a year due to the rising cost of processing recyclable materials.
Last month, Republic sent a letter to Griffith threatening to stop collections on January 31 if a new deal was not made.
"Republic cannot indefinitely continue to unilaterally shoulder the increased cost of providing collection services to Griffith," the letter stated in part.
The two sides began to talk, which resulted in a monthly increase of $1.32 through Dec. 31, 2023.
This represents the increased cost to Republic for handling the materials.
"We feel this is a very fair deal for Griffith," Hobson said.
Councilman Jim Marker, R-1st, offered his congratulations to everyone who worked hard to make the deal.
Marker pointed out that the town could have stuck to its guns and forced Republic to honor the original contract terms, which were made before the costs began their dramatic rise.
The council's vote to approve the compromise was unanimous.
In other business, the council accepted a Board of Zoning Appeals recommendation to allow the Triple Libra Tattoo parlor to operate at 140 S. Broad St.
The unanimous approval includes stipulations that the windows be blocked to prohibit viewing from the outside and that clients can come by appointment only.
5 stories to know from the weekend: Region doctor who waged war against COVID dies from the virus
Here's a look at some of The Times' most-read stories from the weekend.
"He told me, 'I have the power to help, so how can I sit this out? End of conversation.' He worked until his final breath."
Chicago police negotiators and the S.W.A.T team were called out and after two hours the suspect finally got out of his vehicle.
A six-story structure containing 55 units would go up on the site of a former Amtrak train station north of U.S 12 just west of Franklin Street.
A eviction lawsuit filed against Erika's Mexican Grill in Crown Point was dismissed when the landlord failed to show up in court.
U.S. Steel has completed its acquisition of the Big River Steel mini-mill in Arkansas in a historic diversification beyond the integrated steel production it's done for nearly 120 years.