Griffith makes recycling compromise with Republic Services

GRIFFITH — The monthly refuse bills are being slightly "recycled" after the Town Council compromised with Republic Services over its recycling collections.

"We are very pleased to announce that we have come to an agreement with Republic Services," Town Councilman Tony Hobson, R-5th, said Tuesday.

The two sides had been at odds for over a year due to the rising cost of processing recyclable materials.

Last month, Republic sent a letter to Griffith threatening to stop collections on January 31 if a new deal was not made.

"Republic cannot indefinitely continue to unilaterally shoulder the increased cost of providing collection services to Griffith," the letter stated in part.

The two sides began to talk, which resulted in a monthly increase of $1.32 through Dec. 31, 2023.

This represents the increased cost to Republic for handling the materials.

"We feel this is a very fair deal for Griffith," Hobson said.

Councilman Jim Marker, R-1st, offered his congratulations to everyone who worked hard to make the deal.