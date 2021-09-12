Griffith man found safe, police say

GRIFFITH — A Griffith man was located after a statewide Silver Alert was declared on his behalf around 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
William Kroncke was found in Griffith and is safe, police said in a press release Sunday afternoon.
A statewide Silver Alert was issued for Kroncke earlier in the day, with the Griffith Police Department investigating his disappearance. The alert was canceled around noon.
Before being found, Kroncke, 65, was last seen at 3:37 a.m. Sunday, and was believed to be in extreme danger and might have needed medical assistance.