GRIFFITH — The town's quest to escape from Calumet Township and join another may take a twist at Tuesday night's Town Council meeting.
Last week, the Reedy Financial Group spelled out for officials and residents the financial implications of joining either St. John or North Township.
Representatives from both townships also spoke at that meeting.
During the weeks leading up to the meeting, residential input showed a 72 percent preference for St. John Township — mostly because the tax rate is somewhat lower.
So the council adopted a resolution that officially asked St. John Township to admit Griffith into its fold.
The board also said it hoped for a reply from St. John Township by its next meeting.
"The Town Council stated at the meeting on Nov. 13 that we will most likely pass a resolution on Nov. 20 if St John does not contact Griffith by then," Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, said Monday afternoon. "The resolution will ask North Township to accept the town into their township."
Because of a new capital project bond issue recently announced by the school system, "it will make no difference on those property tax bills if we join North or St. John Township," Ryfa said last week. "Essentially, it becomes a decision of which services better suit our residents as tax bills will be the same."
While the tax rate with North Township would be slightly higher than St. John Township, it does have more services to offer, including the Dial A Ride program.
The lack of feedback leads town officials to believe a St. John Township connection is not likely.
"We do not want to speak for St. John Township officials, but it is our understanding that they may be reluctant to pass a resolution this year accepting Griffith," Ryfa said.
Both township boards are comprised of three members.
To accept a new member, either township board must adopt a resolution of acceptance at a public board meeting.
"For the resolution to pass, at least two board members must vote yes," Ryfa said.
He said the council is working very hard to have the township affiliation resolved by Dec. 31 to become a member starting next year.
Otherwise, the town would have to wait until 2020 to join an accepting township because next year is a census year.
"With Calumet Township tax rates being out of control right now, if this transfer can take place for 2019, Griffith will see a reduction of almost $2 million in property tax," Ryfa said.