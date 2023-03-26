GRIFFITH — The Town Council is pleased with the way its Unsafe Building Committee is functioning.

"What once could take one year or longer to get results has now been reduced to weeks and months," Council President Rick Ryfa said. "It's a win for the neighbors and the entire town."

Under the old system, a property owner would get a summons to appear at Griffith's ordinance violation court in Crown Point.

"While that system is not entirely flawed, it can result in many procedural delays and continuances that allow a blighted property to remain in disrepair to the frustration of the neighbors living near the property," Ryfa said.

Under the new system, homeowners are summoned to the committee, which was created late last year, if they fail to bring their properties up to code.

What would be considered an unsafe building or property? Ryfa defined it as presenting a safety, health or blight issue and the owner failing to rectify the code violations for which they were cited.

About 20 properties have come to the committee's attention, Ryfa said, adding that the town has fewer than 10 unsafe buildings.

Ryfa said three properties that went through the new process have been ordered for demolition.

"In most cases, once the order for demolition has occurred, the property owners worked quickly to resolve all issues in order to avoid further action," Ryfa said.

The basic goal of the committee is to get houses up to code instead of razing them, attorney Alfredo Estrada said.

Ryfa recalled one house that was cited for various violations. It led to foreclosure and was transferred to bank ownership.

"The home was mostly left vacant and was an eyesore in a very nice neighborhood," Ryfa said. "Shortly after that, the property was sold to a new owner who subsequently cleaned out the house and is bringing it up to code and fixing up the house very nicely. It will be their new home."

In other instances, houses went into disrepair because of financial problems or were inherited by a family member. In almost all those cases, the committee worked with the owners as they gradually brought their homes up to code, he said.

In other situations, the property owners were negligent, uncooperative or dishonest with the committee. This resulted in quick action by the committee, under the state laws, to seek a demolition order.

In this light, Ryfa said, the town will welcome anyone who might help arrange for repairs — or donations — to assist homeowners who are financially limited.

If anyone is interested in helping, call Griffith Town Hall at 219-924-7500.