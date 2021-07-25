 Skip to main content
Griffith signs off on new waterworks pact
GRIFFITH — The Town Council has authorized its president to sign a settlement with Hammond over a large increase in water rates.

The action gives Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, the authority to sign off on the deal.

The Hammond City Council last year approved a rate hike for Hammond residents from 44 cents to $1.90 per 1,000 gallons.

But a lawsuit was filed late last year on behalf of Griffith, Highland, Munster, Dyer and Whiting, all of whom purchase water from Hammond.

Once the deal is finalized, wholesale water rates will be established with these communities that will almost double the current rate, but for less than the hike received by Hammond residents.

"We have come into a bittersweet agreement," Councilman Tony Hobson, R-5th, said of the pact, which will run for the next 10 years.

Ryfa said a 10-year renewal is possible after the first term expires.

"We're excited about that to put this thing to bed," said Council Vice President Larry Ballah, R-2nd.

The council also altered an ordinance regarding alcohol in the parks.

The revised law says the Town Council can grant special permission for the public to bring its own alcohol to special events.

After approving the change, the council unanimously granted permission for people to bring their own alcoholic beverages to the Town Symphony in the Park Aug. 7.

The council is allowing alcohol to be brought in within three hours of the performance and a limit of one hour after it ends.

The council also accepted a Safety Board recommendation to hire three probationary firefighters.

Timothy Jenkins will be assigned to fire station 31; Alex Szorc will report to station 32; and Ralph Lahens will head to station 33.

In other business, the newly formed Airport Advisory Committee will hold its first meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to study taxpayer implications if the town should purchase the Griffith-Merrillville Airport.

The airport approached the town two years ago about buying the facility.

The council also said it will hold a special meeting Tuesday to open contractor bids for the town's sidewalk replacement program.

