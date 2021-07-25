Griffith signs off on new waterworks pact

GRIFFITH — The Town Council has authorized its president to sign a settlement with Hammond over a large increase in water rates.

The action gives Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, the authority to sign off on the deal.

The Hammond City Council last year approved a rate hike for Hammond residents from 44 cents to $1.90 per 1,000 gallons.

But a lawsuit was filed late last year on behalf of Griffith, Highland, Munster, Dyer and Whiting, all of whom purchase water from Hammond.

Once the deal is finalized, wholesale water rates will be established with these communities that will almost double the current rate, but for less than the hike received by Hammond residents.

"We have come into a bittersweet agreement," Councilman Tony Hobson, R-5th, said of the pact, which will run for the next 10 years.

Ryfa said a 10-year renewal is possible after the first term expires.

"We're excited about that to put this thing to bed," said Council Vice President Larry Ballah, R-2nd.

The council also altered an ordinance regarding alcohol in the parks.