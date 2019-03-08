GRIFFITH — The town will soon take a swing at making the old Griffith Golf Center marketable for new development.
Engineers estimate the developable area of the land needs to be raised by eight feet — requiring at least 1,500 truck loads of clean fill.
So the town is about to issue a request for proposals for contractors to make offers to fill up the course.
"The town hopes to make the golf course available for purchase to any potential developers within 3-5 months," Council President Rick Ryfa said.
The town wants to take advantage of the upcoming construction season to build the area up and make it more valuable to developers interested in the parcel, he said.
"We have been working with our engineers and attorneys in Indianapolis to develop specifications that fully comply with all federal and state requirements involved in bringing clean fill to the golf course," Ryfa said.
The proposal documents will require a minimum amount of cubic yards to deliver and will also require the contractors to manage the environmental and engineering aspects set by the federal government, along with spreading and compacting the fill.
The chosen company, or companies, will pay the town between $7 and $10 per load.
This is quite a bargain for them, Ryfa said, noting that contractors who excavate a lot of ground pay many times that amount to dump the dirt in other places.
The entire course includes 55 acres, some of which will remain as wetlands on the northern sections.
The course closed about 12 years ago and was eventually purchased by the town for $500,000.
In 2015, the Town Council saw a professional presentation of a possible 27-acre campus with a pair of six-story office buildings.
This type of development is one of many possibilities for the land, Ryfa said at that time.
In other business, the town is preparing to undertake a project to water meters that are no longer communicating to the electronic drive-by readers, Ryfa said.
The batteries on the meters have failed and need to be replaced.
About 1,200 water meters have this problem, with about 900 of them still under full replacement under their warranties, Ryfa said, adding the other 300 units will be prorated based on their installation dates under years 11 through 20 of their warranties.
Ryfa said the meters are still measuring the water usage."Residents with affected meters will be contacted by the town to schedule an appointment, he said.
Ryfa also said anyone with billing issues can contact the clerk-treasurer's office.
Any unresolved issues can be emailed to the Town Council at towncouncil@griffith.in.gov.
Ryfa also said the replacements will not cost anything to the water customers and the first replacement meters will arrive around mid-April.
All customers with a failed battery will receive an estimated bill unless they call in their meter reading to Town Hall, Ryfa said.