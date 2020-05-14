Griffith Town Council asks school board to delay school closure

GRIFFITH — The Town Council on Tuesday passed a resolution that urges the Griffith School Board to delay its plan to close Ready Elementary School.
It also accepted a citizen's petition against the school board's action with more than 1,200 signatures.
Last month the school district announced plans to close Ready and consolidate the two remaining elementary schools.
The plan also calls for the YMCA to occupy the vacated Ready building.
The council's resolution urges a 120-day delay. It expresses five areas of concern council members said they've heard from residents.
"We have never been contacted more, in 12 years, on one particular topic," said council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd. "We're just allowing our citizens to be heard through the council."
The two-page resolution was read in full by council Vice President Larry Ballah, R-2nd.
Ballah acknowledged that the council has no power over the school board.
"These are suggestions based on what people are saying to us."
The first area asks for the school town's current enrollment numbers because the board has presented a trend of declining enrollment, "but those numbers are contrary to data published by the Indiana Department of Education," the resolution reads.
The second area asks what public data was used by the board to create the plan and close Ready.
"There are serious concerns regarding the lack of available public information — including studies, data, home valuation impacts, community enrollment trends — that the board used to justify its decision," the resolution further states.
The next area of concern asks whether approving the plan was really necessary during the coronavirus pandemic.
The fourth area asks if all the applicable laws were followed regarding the sale or lease of the school building to a charter school.
The final area concerns the plan's financial impact on both the school town and the civil town.
"Further fiscal analysis is needed in order to fully understand the impact on various funds maintained by the board (Operations & Education) if the elementary school is closed," the resolution states.
The final area concludes by saying the school board must examine the financial implications to the school system after Griffith has left Calumet Township.
Ryfa said the council has worked very hard over the years to bring Griffith to its current status — especially on the north end of town.
"Griffith housing has been exploding over the last several years all over town," Ryfa noted. "And, we see that over 25% of Griffith homes have been bought by new owners since 2013."
Ryfa said these numbers must be taken into account because the demand for the schools may see a significant boost as new homeowners send their children into the classrooms.
The meeting was held in Town Hall with a limit of 25 people in the room.
A 26th person, waiting outside the room, temporarily exchanged places with Building Commissioner Steve McDermott in order to speak.
Wearing a mask, resident Robert Rockwell thanked the council for hearing the town's concerns and the school board for agreeing to look into the situation.
Rockwell said people understand the pandemic situation and its effect on public meetings.
"(But) to make such a strong decision without public comment (left) a bad taste in peoples' mouths just because we didn't get to talk about it," he said.
Rockwell said people choose to buy homes near schools their kids will attend.
"I think that needs to be considered more on a public level and less on a consolidated meeting."
The council's vote was 4-1, with Jim Marker, R-1st, declining to support it.
Marker noted the difficulty of the situation, but also said he would not be happy if the school board involved itself with council business.
