Griffith Town Council asks school board to delay school closure

The second area asks what public data was used by the board to create the plan and close Ready.

"There are serious concerns regarding the lack of available public information — including studies, data, home valuation impacts, community enrollment trends — that the board used to justify its decision," the resolution further states.

The next area of concern asks whether approving the plan was really necessary during the coronavirus pandemic.

The fourth area asks if all the applicable laws were followed regarding the sale or lease of the school building to a charter school.

The final area concerns the plan's financial impact on both the school town and the civil town.

"Further fiscal analysis is needed in order to fully understand the impact on various funds maintained by the board (Operations & Education) if the elementary school is closed," the resolution states.

The final area concludes by saying the school board must examine the financial implications to the school system after Griffith has left Calumet Township.

Ryfa said the council has worked very hard over the years to bring Griffith to its current status — especially on the north end of town.