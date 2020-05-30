Griffith YMCA says it may close if not allowed to move to former Ready School building

GRIFFITH — Crossroads YMCA is working on approval for relocation to a vacant Ready Elementary School when that building is closed next year.
"Without obtaining variances that allow the YMCA to grow its operations at Ready Elementary, the Griffith YMCA would need to close as a last option," Marketing Director Jill Schaffenberger said in a news release Friday afternoon.
The variances include a zoning issue and an ordinance that prohibits nonprofit entities from operating on Broad Street.
Schaffenberger spoke to YMCA members on Friday and outlined the reasons for and benefits of moving from Franklin Center to Ready.
The Y moved to Franklin after the Griffith School Board closed that elementary in 2011 because of declining enrollment.
The board says enrollment continues to erode and voted in April to close Ready.
"Instead of letting the building go vacant, the School Board reached out to the Y to explore an expanded partnership," Schaffenberger said. "As the Y explored the possibilities, it became obvious that this partnership at Ready could have many benefits and opportunities for the kids and families in the community."
Schaffenberger noted the Y has provided many needed services at Franklin, but stressed that space limitations hurt its ability to grow.
"As the YMCA continues to expand and offer more to the communities we serve, they face a number of building challenges at Franklin Center."
This includes security for the youth and child programs along the stairwells and points of entry, an aging building and a lack of space.
Schaffenberger also noted that many childcare providers are unable to come back from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Y wants to continue to fill this gap."
A move to Ready would let the Y double its program size and serve more members, Schaffenberger said.
There would be larger spaces and more efficient classroom arrangements, including more rooms for STEM classes. The move would also permit more equipment in the fitness center.
A more stable gym floor would allow better programs and the large outdoor campus would accommodate sports, camp and childcare activities, Schaffenberger said.
At the Franklin Center, the Y currently has 2,500 members and serves 160 families of which 75% are Griffith residents, she said.
The Y also prepares 100 pre-kindergarten graduates every year, serves 100 families in camp and 120 families with before/after school care.
The Y will appear before the Board of Zoning Appeals on June 15 and Schaffenberger is asking for community support prior to the meeting.
After the School Board voted to close Ready, a petition opposing the closing and signed by more than 1,200 residents, was presented to the Town Council.
Those who support the move can complete an online petition at: https://forms.gle/U43iKo4X9BnE76Gd7 by June 10, Schaffenberger said.
Written letters of support can be mailed to Rick Ryfa, Griffith Town Council, 111 N Broad St, Griffith, 46319.
