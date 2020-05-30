Griffith YMCA says it may close if not allowed to move to former Ready School building

"As the YMCA continues to expand and offer more to the communities we serve, they face a number of building challenges at Franklin Center."

This includes security for the youth and child programs along the stairwells and points of entry, an aging building and a lack of space.

Schaffenberger also noted that many childcare providers are unable to come back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Y wants to continue to fill this gap."

A move to Ready would let the Y double its program size and serve more members, Schaffenberger said.

There would be larger spaces and more efficient classroom arrangements, including more rooms for STEM classes. The move would also permit more equipment in the fitness center.

A more stable gym floor would allow better programs and the large outdoor campus would accommodate sports, camp and childcare activities, Schaffenberger said.

At the Franklin Center, the Y currently has 2,500 members and serves 160 families of which 75% are Griffith residents, she said.

The Y also prepares 100 pre-kindergarten graduates every year, serves 100 families in camp and 120 families with before/after school care.