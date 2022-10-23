Griffith's property tax rate lower than expected

GRIFFITH — The town's 2023 property tax rate will be lower than originally expected when the town passed its budget this month.

The council approved the spending plan Oct. 4 for just over $16 million, with $9 million to $10 million of this to be collected from property taxes.

This correlated to an estimated tax rate of $1.57 per $100 of assessed valuation.

However, Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, said Wednesday that he had just received updated data that was not available when the budget was passed.

"Those numbers did not include the massive increase in net assessed value," he said. "Our financial firm has provided estimates of where they expect the new rate to fall, which is considerably lower than what we adopted."

So next year's tax rate is expected to be 25 cents, or 25%, lower than 2022.

"Also, each taxing district benefited by the increased assessed valuation and our move to North Township," Ryfa said.

Civil budgets across the state are officially established by the Department of Local Government Finance after it receives the preliminary offerings from towns and cities.

Ryfa also said the fate of the new joint facility for a new town hall and police station has not been determined.

Studies are ongoing on the proposal, which originally called for a new building behind the existing facilities.

With national inflation driving up the cost of materials and construction, the town is also studying whether the largely vacant Franklin Center could be remodeled to accommodate both facilities.