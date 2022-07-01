Groundbreaking held for Merrillville residential development

MERRILLVILLE — For Ron McColly, there’s no time like now for local development.

Speaking at the groundbreaking Thursday for the 180-acre Liberty Estates project, McColly, the president of McColly Real Estate, cited two reasons for being optimistic.

“Liberty Estates has a beautiful future,” McColly said, citing its proximity to I-65, U.S. 30 and several medical campuses. “The timing is really right.”

Among McColly’s reasons for optimism is Merrillville’s central location in the U.S., between Canada and Mexico, two major trading partners. This business growth, he said, creates jobs that lead to home buying.

The second reason McColly cited is the growth in people working from home. With Cook County in Illinois among the most populous counties in the country, he said, people may be looking to move to Indiana with its lower taxes while still within distance of Chicago’s many attractions.

“We’re getting a lot of people to work from home. We’re seeing people moving from other parts of the country,” McColly said. “I see a very bright future.”

Traci Van Gundy, lead agent for McColly on this project, said progress on Liberty Estates, including town approval and grading of the area, has been in the works for the past year.

While McColly’s agents will be selling any of the 1,000 units on the 100-plus lots, Luxor Homes will do the building. Already with projects in Hobart, Crown Point, Valparaiso, and Merrillville, Luxor also developed Heritage North, the subdivision bordering Liberty Estates to the east.

The new subdivision is bordered to west by Whitcomb Street, to the north by U.S. 30, and 84th Place to the south.

Randy Hall, owner of Luxor, pointed to the town’s cooperation on this latest project, praising Merrillville officials as “open communicators.”

Hall explained that Liberty Estates would feature various home styles, including single- and multi-family dwellings, senior residences, patio homes, and duet homes. Future plans, Hall said, call for commercial and office space.

Home prices will start in the low $400,000s, according to Van Gundy.

Headquartered in Merrillville, Luxor provides residential construction, development, and rental services to Northwest Indiana. Hall anticipates the first home in Liberty Estates to be ready next spring.

Town Council President Rick Bella, D-Ward 3, noted, “A lot of work has gone into this project.”

This project lies within Bella’s ward, and the council member said property values would increase as a result of this subdivision.

“This is a partnership,” Bella added, pointing to cooperation between the town and Luxor.

That work, Bella said, has included safety concerns. A safety study is in progress, Bella said, and the town is taking bids for related engineering work.

Possible solutions to addressing safety, Bella said, including installing a rounded curve or roundabout at 91st Avenue and Whitcomb.

From an economic development perspective, Liberty Estates represents a potential $200 million investment for the town, said Matt Reardon, owner of MCR Partners, which is working with Luxor on this real estate project.

“The town has a plan and executed that plan,” Reardon said.

Hall added that a percentage of home sales would be donated to several area charities, including some serving the other-abled. These include St. Jude House, Opportunity Enterprises, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, Center for Possibilities – Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Indiana.

Representatives from each of those agencies spoke prior to the groundbreaking.

Ryan Elinkowski, executive director of St. Jude House, a Crown Point-based shelter for victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse, thanked project developers for helping nonprofits.

“You may not see the impact,” Elinkowski said, “but it’s real.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.