Groundbreaking set for downtown municipal parking lot

HIGHLAND — Repaving a parking lot is usually not a big deal, but a special ceremony Tuesday marks the start of a downtown renovation project.
The ceremony is at 10 a.m. in the lot at the southwest corner of Kennedy and Highway avenues and stretches to the Ridge Road embankment.
"The Municipal Parking Lot has been in poor condition for some time, so Redevelopment decided to rebuild it," said Kathy DeGuilio-Fox, director of the Highland Redevelopment Commission.
DeGuilio-Fox said the commission has been working the past two years with Weaver Consultants Group to engineer the renovation.
Grimmer Construction Corp. had the winning bid to perform the work.
The renovation will include surface reconstruction, new lighting and rain garden landscaping, DeGuilio-Fox said. It includes rerouting the bike trail as well as the addition of a public restroom facility next to the bike path.
"The bike trail will be rerouting from running through the middle of the parking lot to the edge of the parking lot on the south and west sides," DeGuilio-Fox said.
Preparations for electric vehicle charging stations will also be part of the project.
"We’ve dubbed the public restroom facility the Depot because the Erie Lackawanna ran through the area and there was, years ago, a train depot near where we’re building our Depot."
The enhanced parking lot will increase "the welcoming nature of our downtown," DeGuilio-Fox said.
In the meantime, a letter was sent to downtown businesses advising that no employee or patron parking will be allowed on the lot during the construction period.
"The project should wrap up sometime in October, weather permitting, and if all goes well," DeGuilio-Fox said.
Project Manager John Talbot, representing Highland, and Grimmer Project Manager Bruce Miles, will be at the site throughout the project.
"We continue to work hard to make it a great place for business," DeGuilio-Fox said of the downtown.
The parcel is used as a parking lot because there are multiple high pressure pipelines criss-crossing beneath the pavement.
This makes it impossible to construct any permanent structures because the pipelines are subject to repair and maintenance if that becomes necessary.
