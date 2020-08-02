Groundbreaking set for downtown municipal parking lot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — Repaving a parking lot is usually not a big deal, but a special ceremony Tuesday marks the start of a downtown renovation project.

The ceremony is at 10 a.m. in the lot at the southwest corner of Kennedy and Highway avenues and stretches to the Ridge Road embankment.

"The Municipal Parking Lot has been in poor condition for some time, so Redevelopment decided to rebuild it," said Kathy DeGuilio-Fox, director of the Highland Redevelopment Commission.

DeGuilio-Fox said the commission has been working the past two years with Weaver Consultants Group to engineer the renovation.

Grimmer Construction Corp. had the winning bid to perform the work.

The renovation will include surface reconstruction, new lighting and rain garden landscaping, DeGuilio-Fox said. It includes rerouting the bike trail as well as the addition of a public restroom facility next to the bike path.

"The bike trail will be rerouting from running through the middle of the parking lot to the edge of the parking lot on the south and west sides," DeGuilio-Fox said.

Preparations for electric vehicle charging stations will also be part of the project.