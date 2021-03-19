Group gathers near Wolf Lake for global 'Fridays for Future' environmental demonstration

HAMMOND — A group gathered near Wolf Lake in Hammond to join communities across the globe to be a part of "Fridays for Future," a climate strike demonstration that was sparked by activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden.

On Friday afternoon about 30 people convened at Wolf Lake Memorial Park’s bridge at 2400 Calumet Avenue and then walked to the intersection of Calumet Avenue and Sheffield Avenue. Fridays for Future began in August 2018, sparking a tradition of same-day demonstrations organized globally that focus on environmental activism.

"We are proud to hook up with Fridays for Future that was started by Greta Thunberg," said a demonstration organizer Carolyn Marsh, of Whiting. "We wanted to join the global protest that is happening all over the world and talk about the degradation of the globe and spreading awareness."

Demonstrators carried signs that said, "Stop polluting our water," and "Save our feathered friends! No more pollution." Marsh carried a sign that said, "No more cover-ups McDermott + Cargill. Stop the pain," in light of the large amount of deceased waterfowl being found in and near Wolf Lake starting in mid-February.