Group gathers near Wolf Lake for global 'Fridays for Future' environmental demonstration

HAMMOND — A group gathered near Wolf Lake in Hammond to join communities across the globe to be a part of "Fridays for Future," a climate strike demonstration that was sparked by activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden.
On Friday afternoon about 30 people convened at Wolf Lake Memorial Park’s bridge at 2400 Calumet Avenue and then walked to the intersection of Calumet Avenue and Sheffield Avenue. Fridays for Future began in August 2018, sparking a tradition of same-day demonstrations organized globally that focus on environmental activism.
"We are proud to hook up with Fridays for Future that was started by Greta Thunberg," said a demonstration organizer Carolyn Marsh, of Whiting. "We wanted to join the global protest that is happening all over the world and talk about the degradation of the globe and spreading awareness."
Demonstrators carried signs that said, "Stop polluting our water," and "Save our feathered friends! No more pollution." Marsh carried a sign that said, "No more cover-ups McDermott + Cargill. Stop the pain," in light of the large amount of deceased waterfowl being found in and near Wolf Lake starting in mid-February.
Though Hammond released test results that indicated no elements found in the water or soil caused waterfowl deaths, residents of Hammond and nearby areas are still concerned about their local environment.
With testing results of the deceased waterfowl still pending from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the question about what killed the animals remains up in the air.
"Regardless of why the geese died, it caught the attention of the community," Marsh said. "There's so much compassion and care for these birds. Wildlife is really the canary in the coal mine."
Marsh said she still wants Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. to host a public forum in person or online to discuss the investigation into the deceased birds and other environmental concerns.
Marsh previously sent an open letter to McDermott voicing her concerns over the deceased waterfowl and noise complaints against Cargill Inc. at 1100 Indianapolis Blvd. She said she has been searching for red flags in IDEM inspection reports for local industrial businesses and has found it concerning that recent reports aren’t readily available.
Earlier this month, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management warned the public to avoid the lake because of the bird deaths.
Several dead geese and ducks were discovered around the northern portion of Hammond's Wolf Lake, and multiple agencies have launched an investigation, according to a previous Times report.
IDEM said previous reports of dead fish also have been recorded at Wolf Lake.
The Hammond Port Authority partnered with IDEM and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to investigate the deaths, McDermott said. The Hammond Sanitary District collected water samples from Wolf Lake to test for any anomalies.
"All the sample results were shown to be well below any United States Environmental Protection Agency or IDEM remediation standards," McDermott said.
The Department of Natural Resources collected tissue samples from the waterfowl for further analysis, which are still pending.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management conducted tests on the water in Wolf Lake and Lake George. IDEM Public Information Officer Barry Sneed said no water quality concerns were found and the will continue to monitor the area.
“Further testing may be conducted if warranted,” Sneed said. “In addition, IDEM is investigating facilities with discharge points into Wolf Lake.”
Marsh said she and others will continue to research IDEM reports concerning local industry.
"I think there's a lot of multinational corporations that bought off a lot of organizations," Marsh said. "I don't think the public understands how serious and political these issues are."