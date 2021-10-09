Group keeps alive memories of babies lost

Joaquin Jara, Jennifer's husband, called the run/walk a “day for family, friends, love, and those who aren’t here.” His wife noted that society expects women to move on after the miscarriage or stillbirth.

“That baby existed. It was real. It should be talked about,” Jennifer said. “Women should know they’re not alone.”

According to Mayo Clinic, an estimated 10-20% of pregnancies are known to end in miscarriage. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists further reports that 50-75% of all miscarriages may be chemical pregnancies, occurring early in pregnancy, often before a woman realizes she’s pregnant.

Jennifer Jara said attendance at the run/walk is a testament to families that have lost babies.

“Our hashtag is ‘#breakthesilence,’” Jara said. “Don’t act like this didn’t happen.”

For women during their childbearing years, the chances of having a miscarriage range from 10 to 25%, and for most healthy women, the average is about a 15-20% chance, reports AmericanPregnancy.org. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that stillbirths affect about 1% of all pregnancies, and each year about 24,000 babies are stillborn in the U.S.