Group marches on Broadway to celebrate Juneteenth

MERRILLVILLE — Voices rang out from Broadway on Friday as marchers walked peacefully through the street in pursuit of change.

The marchers, who were led by the Region Women in Action service group, held signs and never stopped chanting as they walked from Merrillville High School to the Merrillville Police Department to bring attention to the struggles black residents face.

“We are deserving of respect, deserving of love and deserving of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness that was never given to us,” said Najalynn Chandler, of Region Women in Action.

Leanne Tennione, another member of the group, told the crowd to remember Juneteenth as they walked through the street.

Juneteenth commemorates when the last group of enslaved people in the U.S. learned they were free. That occurred on June 19, 1865, in Texas, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation became effective.

“Even then, not all enslaved people were freed instantly,” Tennione said. “Juneteenth represents ways in which freedom has been delayed by the ongoing institutional and systemic oppression of black people.”

Black pain and trauma has occurred for hundreds of years, going back to when slave ships came to America, Tennione said.