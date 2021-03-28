Group seeks applicants for home repairs

Rebuilding Together of South Lake County couldn’t conduct its annual repair event in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the organization will be back at it this year.

Mitch Barloga, board president for Rebuilding Together of South Lake County, said the communitywide repair program is scheduled to take place Sept. 18 in Lowell. The organization is now seeking applications from low-income homeowners in Lowell who need assistance with repair projects at their residences.

Rebuilding Together volunteers provide free repairs and modifications each year to address leaking roofs, electrical issues, window replacements and other needs at homes.

“We’ve been doing this in south Lake County since 1995, so we have a pretty well-oiled system for it,” Barloga said.

The annual repair event rotates from Lowell, Crown Point, Merrillville and Cedar Lake. Senior citizens, veterans, single parents and those with disabilities have been assisted through the initiative.

“We’ve changed some lives,” Barloga said.

Because COVID-19 has affected employment and income streams for many, Rebuilding Together anticipates an increased need this year.