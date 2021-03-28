 Skip to main content
Group seeks applicants for home repairs
Group seeks applicants for home repairs

Rebuilding Together of South Lake County

Rebuilding Together of South Lake County couldn’t conduct its annual repair event in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the organization will be back at it this year.

Mitch Barloga, board president for Rebuilding Together of South Lake County, said the communitywide repair program is scheduled to take place Sept. 18 in Lowell. The organization is now seeking applications from low-income homeowners in Lowell who need assistance with repair projects at their residences.

Rebuilding Together volunteers provide free repairs and modifications each year to address leaking roofs, electrical issues, window replacements and other needs at homes.

“We’ve been doing this in south Lake County since 1995, so we have a pretty well-oiled system for it,” Barloga said.

The annual repair event rotates from Lowell, Crown Point, Merrillville and Cedar Lake. Senior citizens, veterans, single parents and those with disabilities have been assisted through the initiative.

“We’ve changed some lives,” Barloga said.

Because COVID-19 has affected employment and income streams for many, Rebuilding Together anticipates an increased need this year.

“We’re expecting to have quite a few more applications than usual because of the current economic climate,” Barloga said. “We’re happy we can get out there and work.”

He said the organization typically completes improvements at 10 to 12 homes each year, depending on the donations it receives.

He hopes to see an increase in monetary and material donations to help as many families as possible.

“All of it is very helpful,” Barloga said.

He said Rebuilding Together also is seeking skilled and unskilled volunteers to assist during the repair event on Sept. 18.

“We’re hoping people can come out,” Barloga said.

Visit www.rebuildingtogethersouthlake.com for information about applying for help, donating and volunteering.

